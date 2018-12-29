New Survey Reveals Most Anticipated Movie Roles For Actors And Actresses In 2019

Thousands of fans voted on the movie roles they couldn't wait to see played out next year.

As 2018 comes to a close and everyone is done reflecting on the greatness of the past year, it’s time to look ahead to 2019. 2018 was a remarkable year for movies and the proof was in the pudding. As the Inquisitr previously reported, 2018 was the highest earning movie year in history domestically. 2019 is already on track to beat it, with some of the most anticipated movies of all time set to make their debut soon.

Fans are already gearing up for the biggest movies of 2019, and Fandango released a survey to see just what they were all looking forward to. The Inquisitr also reported on the most-anticipated movies of 2019, as voted on by fans. Eight out of the top 10 movies fans are most looking forward to belong to none other than Disney. Needless to say, the studio is going to make a killing in 2019.

The top 10 most anticipated movies were as follows:

Avengers: Endgame Captain Marvel Star Wars: Episode IX Spider-Man: Far from Home Toy Story 4 Glass The Lion King Aladdin Dumbo Joker

Fandango (via Entertainment Weekly) also questioned its visitors on the biggest movie roles of 2019 and had fans vote on which actors and actresses they were most excited to see in the new year. Unsurprisingly, most of the movie roles matched up with the movies almost in the same order.

As far as actresses go, Brie Larson topped the list as she will have her big debut as Captain Marvel in March of next year. The actress is also set to star just a few months later in Avengers: Endgame and rumor has it she will be the one to rescue Tony Stark from space. Second on the list was Scarlett Johansson who will return as Black Widow in Endgame. Daisy Ridley landed at No. 3 for her upcoming role in December’s Star Wars: Episode IX, a film that’s sure to battle for the highest earning movie of the year.

The No. 4 most anticipated actress was Karen Gillan who has two major movies landing next year: Avengers: Endgame and the untitled Jumanji sequel. Rounding out the top five was Margot Robbie, the first actress not appearing in a superhero or sci-fi flick on the list. Margot’s upcoming role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has fans excited, and she will also voice a role in The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.

The full top 10 list of actresses is as follows:

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame) Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame) Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: Episode IX) Karen Gillan (Avengers: Endgame, untitled Jumanji sequel) Margot Robbie (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part) Emma Watson (Little Women) Jessica Chastain (It: Chapter Two, Dark Phoenix) Lupita Nyong’o (Us, Star Wars: Episode IX) Sophie Turner (Dark Phoenix) Taraji P. Henson (What Men Want, The Best of Enemies)

As for the actors, the No. 1 honor went to Tom Hanks who will be returning to voice Woody in the highly anticipated Toy Story 4. The actor will also portray Mr. Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood which moviegoers have been buzzing about over the last year. The No. 2 most-anticipated actor fans are excited for is Robert Downey Jr., followed by Chris Evans. Both men will appear in Avengers: Endgame for the last time (probably) as their iconic characters and everyone is speculating which of the two (if either) will bite the bullet in the finale.

Samuel L. Jackson is the No. 4 actor on the list for his upcoming roles in Glass, Captain Marvel, and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Jackson will also likely appear in Endgame, making his 2019 packed full of blockbusters. No. 5 went to Bruce Willis for his reprisal of David Dunn in January’s Glass.

The full top 10 list of actors is as follows: