‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Casting News For The Week Of December 31-January: The Cannistras Return

Bold and the Beautiful casting news for the week of December 31- January 4 reveals that a raging storm will bring new faces to our screens. Most of the guest stars tie into Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) going into labor on Catalina Island by herself. Liam Spencer has been stranded on the mainland since his flight has been grounded due to bad weather, per Inquisitr.

Monday and Tuesday’s new episodes of Bold and the Beautiful have been preempted. On Monday, CBS will air a repeat episode of B & B or football if you live on the West Coast. On Tuesday, a repeat episode of the soap opera will air.

Wednesday, January 2

Adele Tirado will continue in her role as the airport official, per Highlight Hollywood.

Jim O’Heir and Monica Horan will continue their roles as Matt and Kieran Cannistra respectively. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that the odd couple will bicker about how they can help Liam now that his flight has been canceled due to bad weather.

In 2017, O’Heir and Horan were both nominated for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Special Guest Performer in a Drama Series for their roles as the Cannistras in Bold and the Beautiful. O’Heir actually won the award for his comedic portrayal of a bumbling tourist.

Horan shared an interesting tidbit with We Love Soaps. She told the outlet that her character, Kieran Cannistra, was named for a real-life B & B fan!

Separated from Liam who went to check on baby Kelly, Hope arrives at the airport where she meets Matt and Kieran. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/onZ8O2xxqY #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/EpHXlGbMpP — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 27, 2018

Thursday, January 3

Adele Tirado will reprise her role as Lily the airport official, Jim O’Heir and Monica Horan will continue in their respective roles as Matt and Kieran Cannistra.

Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will send his chopper to take his son Liam to Catalina Island. Piloting the aircraft will be Roel Navarro.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Liam will board the Spencer Publications helicopter and travel through adverse weather in an effort to get to Hope. The airport officials and the Cannistras may have some words with Liam about the risk that he is about to take.

The Las Vegas thug, played by Andrew Johnson, will once again threaten Zoe’s safety. This will alarm Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) and he will feel pressured to pay his debt of $200,000 to him.

The only thing that the network has released about Friday’s episode of Bold and the Beautiful is that this 8000th episode will change the lives of the Forresters, Spencers, Logans, and Avants.

Be sure to watch this pivotal episode on CBS on Friday, January 4, 2019.