‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For The Week Of December 31: Hope Gives Birth!

Does Liam make it to the birth on time?

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) will give birth during the week of December 31 after going into labor without Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) at her side.

Hope is on Catalina Island by herself after Liam was called away to attend to a sick Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman). Liam thought that he would be able to catch the following flight, but it was grounded due to blistering winds.

Per Bold and the Beautiful recaps, via Inquisitr, states that Hope’s first contraction hit as Liam told her that his flight was canceled. A distraught Hope then told her husband that her water broke. Liam vowed to be by her side as soon as possible.

Monday, December 31 on Bold and the Beautiful

A new episode of B&B will not air on Monday.

A repeat episode of the CBS soap opera will air from 1:30-2:00 PM, ET and 12:30-1:00 PM, CT.

On the West Coast, the episode will be preempted as CBS Sports Coverage of NCAA Football: Sun Bowl will be aired, per Highlight Hollywood.

Tuesday, January 1 on Bold and the Beautiful

A repeat episode of the CBS soap opera will air.

Wednesday, January 2 on Bold and the Beautiful

True to their word, Kieran (Monica Horan) and Matt Cannistra (Jim O’Heir) will try to take care of a frantic Liam. They will argue as to how they can help the expectant father while his wife is laboring by herself on the island.

Despite vowing to never turn to his father again, Liam will put aside his pride and call Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Per She Knows Soaps, Bill will come through for his son.

Thursday, January 3 on Bold and the Beautiful

The thug will warn Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) that his daughter’s safety is at stake. Reese will worry about Zoe and will feel an immense pressure to pay back the $200,000 no matter the cost.

Liam will take the Spencer Publications helicopter in an effort to reach Hope before the baby is born. However, he will need to fly during a storm at night.

The Enforcer, to Reese: “You’ve got a very pretty daughter, is that right? Forrester model, lives in West Hollywood. Zoe wouldn’t be too happy to know what her daddy‘s been up to. If you want to keep your daughter safe, find the money or someone will get hurt.”#BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/hYorvNgsyn — Kim Huck (@acejordan23) December 28, 2018

Friday, January 4 on Bold and the Beautiful

Realizing that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) needs to be with her daughter, Bill will arrange for another chopper to take him, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke to Catalina Island.

“Episode 8,000 is classic Bold and Beautiful drama. The story arc centers around an event so profound, it sends shockwaves throughout the lives of the Forresters, Spencers, Avants, Spectras and Logans.”

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.