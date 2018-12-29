Two Of Brad Pitt’s Children Opted Not To Spend Christmas With Him

Brad Pitt kept things low-key this Christmas, celebrating with only four of his six children.

As Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s custody battle over their children rages on, the family was separated this Christmas. Pitt enjoyed the holiday with four of his children, while the remaining two chose to stay with their mother. The pair shares six kids together, ranging from 12- to 17-years-old. The younger children headed over to Pitt’s home for the holiday, while sources say the two oldest, Maddox and Pax, refused to join them. Despite his family being incomplete this year, the 55-year-old actor was grateful to spend quality time with the children that were present, according to Hollywood Life.

This year has not been with without drama for the bunch, making this family time all the more special for Pitt. Sources close to the actor say that the day went smoothly and according to plan. Both Jolie and Pitt have been careful to make sure their children enjoy as normal of a life as possible, typically keeping them out of the public eye. They also limit their gift giving to place emphasis on the true meaning of the holiday season.

“[He] has never spoiled the kids for their birthdays or holidays. It wasn’t over the top but low-key,” a source said of the family gathering.

Pitt and Jolie officially filed for divorce in September of 2016 due to what they called irreconcilable differences. However, they have yet to reach an agreement in regards to the custody of their children.

Jolie commented on how she has been handling the divorce earlier this year, discussing her focus on family. While she and Pitt may no longer be romantically involved, they will have to learn how to work together amicably for the rest of their lives for the benefit of their children.

“It was very difficult,” she said according to E! Online. “Many people find themselves in this situation. My whole family have all been through a difficult time. My focus is my children, our children. We are and forever will be a family and so that is how I am coping. I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer.”

At the center of what was arguably one of the most talked about breakups of all time, Jolie and Pitt know the drama surrounding the end of their relationship is far from over. Nevertheless, Pitt has remained busy with his career in recent months. He just wrapped up filming his latest movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.