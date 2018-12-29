WWE Spoilers: Full Results For New Year’s Eve Episode Of ‘Monday Night Raw’ – Big Return Rescheduled

The final "Monday Night Raw" of 2018 is going to be a big one, but will you be watching?

Just like last week, WWE is going to give its superstars a bit of time off around the holidays by taping television episodes a little early. On Friday night, the New Year’s Eve episode of Monday Night Raw was taped and the full spoilers are now available for all to see. The big cage match announced last week did end up taking place and it delivered, but it appears as if a huge return was rescheduled.

Obviously, there will be spoilers from this point on — and they will detail everything happening on Raw which is going to air on New Year’s Eve. If you don’t want to know the results in advance, or what will take place, you’ll want to stop reading now.

You will see that the “Road to WrestleMania 35” is in full swing as WWE gears up for the Royal Rumble in late January. Superstars are beginning to stake their claim on entry spots and the build-up is truly beginning.

One thing that didn’t happen during the taping of Monday Night Raw tonight is the return of John Cena. It’s rather odd that it didn’t happen, as WWE promoted that Cena would return to both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live this week.

As reported by Wrestling Inc., Cena’s return to Monday Night Raw is now scheduled for the first episode of 2019 which will air on January 7.

NO DQ did report the full spoilers for next week’s Raw, and here is what will go down on New Year’s Eve. As always, WWE can add in extra segments taped later or that are not reported in the spoilers below.

1. Drew McIntyre defeated Dolph Ziggler in a steel cage match

After the match, McIntyre attacked Ziggler with a chair while calling himself the “King of the Raw Jungle” and officially entered the Royal Rumble.

2. Seth Rollins demands a rematch with Dean Ambrose for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Triple H came out and advised Rollins there would be no automatic rematch for the title. As reported by the Inquisitr, that’s a longtime rule that WWE recently decided to cancel completely. Shane McMahon said Rollins could face Bobby Lashley for a shot at the title.

Shane-O Mac also announced a “Fresh Start Battle Royal” with the winner receiving a shot at the Intercontinental Title.

3. Apollo Crews won the “Fresh Start Battle Royal”

Crews eliminated Baron Corbin last to win the match.

4. Natalya officially enters the women’s Royal Rumble match

After announcing her entry into the match in a backstage segment, Tamina and Nia Jax beat her down.

5. Baron Corbin and Elias brawl in the ring

Corbin entered the ring to complain about losing the battle royal. Elias came out and the two superstars ended up fighting.

6. Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Ember Moon defeated The Riott Squad

7. Bobby Lashley defeated Seth Rollins by disqualification

Lio Rush interfered numerous times and eventually, Rollins picked up a chair and beat down both him and Lashley.

8.) Handicap Match: Jinder Mahal & The Singh Brothers defeated Rhyno and Heath Slater

9.) Dean Ambrose defeated Apollo Crews to retain the WWE Intercontinental Title

10.) Ronda Rousey and Natalya defeated Nia Jax and Tamina

The final Monday Night Raw of 2018 will air on New Year’s Eve, but it was officially taped on Friday evening and the spoilers are now known. It certainly seems as if it is going to be packed from start to finish with a great cage match kicking things off. It is odd that John Cena’s return has been pushed back, but he is still on his way to hitting the ring again soon and it won’t be long until fans see him.