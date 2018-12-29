Suri Cruise Called ‘Most Fashionable Tween’ After Being Photographed In $900 Pink Burberry Coat

The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise has gotten high marks for her fashion sense.

Suri Cruise is a fashion maven even before she’s a teenager.

The 12-year-old daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise earned some high marks for a recent trip to New York with friends where she was photographed wearing a pink Burberry trench coat. As the New York Post‘s Page Six noted, Suri made quite the impression, and had her group of friends copying her style.

“The girls, all wearing their own versions of Suri’s coat, crowded around Cruise’s iPhone, hailed a cab and ran down the sidewalks,” the report noted. “The rest of Suri’s outfit included a floral-printed dress, pale pink ballet flats and a velvet mauve clutch purse.”

The outing had Page Six dubbing Suri Cruise the “most fashionable tween,” and it’s not the first time she has been hailed for her fashion choices. Earlier this year, Suri and mom Katie Holmes were spotted on another New York outing that had fans raving about Suri’s fashion. Katie had shared a video of their outing on Instagram, showing the pair holding hands and skipping down a New York street.

While Katie Holmes had been largely protective of Suri, keeping her away from the media spotlight as much as possible, Suri has stepped out on her own more frequently. As Page Six reported earlier this year, Suri was spotted at DuJour magazine’s annual Hamptons party without her mom. Suri was with some young friends who appeared on on MasterChef Junior and on the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child play on Broadway.

Katie Holmes said she isn’t trying to push her daughter into show business, and spends most of her own time being a mom to the tween.

Suri Cruise has an all pink posse and more star snaps ???? https://t.co/yswjfyDRO6 pic.twitter.com/aUEINl6kO6 — Page Six (@PageSix) December 29, 2018

“When I’m not on set, I’m being a mom,” she said (via Hello! Magazine). “I’m doing mom stuff. When I go to an event, I leave at 10 p.m. because it’s really important to me to be a mom that is dependable.”

“I think the most important thing in my life is giving my child the childhood I want her to have. That comes first. That dictates where I work and when I work because it’s my main job right now.”

Katie Holmes has sometimes brought Suri Cruise into the spotlight with her, including an appearance together on stage at last year’s Z100’s Jingle Ball. Fans were raving about Suri’s fashion at this event as well, already dubbing her one of the most fashionable celebrity kids.