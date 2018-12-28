‘The Bay’ Season 4 Goes Live, Fans Can Binge-Watch Some New Episodes For Free For A Limited Time

Soap opera fans who have been following the digital series The Bay will want to set aside some time this weekend to do some binge-watching. Season 4 has just become available, and for the next couple of days, free episodes are available on the show’s website.

For those who have not yet gotten addicted to The Bay, it is time to learn the basics. The digital series is jam-packed with fan-favorite soap opera stars and is typically available solely via Amazon Prime Video. The show is based in the fictional, exclusive seaside town of Bay City and in true soap fashion it’s filled with scandals, romance, betrayals, and chaos.

The first three seasons of The Bay are available on Amazon Prime Video and all of the previous episodes are free to Amazon Prime members. The first season debuted on Blip.tv in September 2010 and the series was remastered and moved to Amazon in 2016.

For those who have followed any of the traditional soaps, there are numerous familiar actors and actresses on The Bay. Mary Beth Evans from Days of Our Lives stars as Sara Garrett, and DOOL fans can also see people like Matthew Ashford, Patrika Darbo, Judi Evans, A Martinez, Eric Martsolf, Brandon Beemer, Charles Shaughnessy, Jed Allan, and Martha Madison in various episodes.

The Young and the Restless fans will want to check out the series to see Y&R actors like Kate Linder, Kimberlin Brown, Victoria Rowell, Sean Kanan, and Jensen Buchanan in different episodes. General Hospital is thoroughly represented too with the likes of Tristan Rogers, Jacklyn Zeman, Carolyn Hennesy, Lilly Melgar, and Alicia Leigh Willis involved at one point or another.

Other soap veterans who pop up on the streaming series include Lane Davies, Ronn Moss, Nicolas Coster, Real Andrews, Brody Hutzler, Ilene Kristen, Tonja Walker, Lindsay Hartley, Paul Satterfield and a handful of others. According to the website for the series, additional soap veterans like Andrea Evans, Olivia Rose Keegan, Lesli Kay, and McKenzie Westmore will be popping up during Season 4, and stars from other shows are incorporated as well.

While typically fans need to watch The Bay via Amazon, everybody can check out the first half of Season 4 for free via the official series website. This opportunity is only available through December 30, however. After that, the newly-released episodes will remain available on Amazon as usual.

What’s on the way for Sara, Peter, Janice, Vivian, and the rest of The Bay crew in Season 4? Spoilers suggest that it’s going to be a wild ride and fans are anxious to jump in and get started.