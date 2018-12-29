‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Faces Body And Mom Shaming Comments On Social Media

Kailyn Lowry is best known for appearing on the hit MTV show Teen Mom 2. When the show isn’t on the air, though, fans are busy keeping up with her on social media. Kail recently uploaded a picture to Instagram and revealed that the comments she received weren’t very nice.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen more body shaming comments under one pic than I did today on my most recent on IG,” Kailyn tweeted.

The photo that Kailyn shared on her Instagram showed her along with Lindsie Chrisley. The two have a podcast called Coffee Convos. In the photo, the two girls can be seen playing foosball and smiling. Aside from facing the body shaming on Instagram, Kailyn also received backlash for keeping her youngest son’s hair long.

Kailyn gave birth to her youngest son, Lux, in August of 2017. Lux has a full head of hair and the Teen Mom 2 star has kept it long. According to a recent report from Hollywood Life, Kailyn received comments about her son’s long hair on a recent Instagram post. The photo showed Lux, along with his older brothers on Christmas morning. Kailyn appeared to have her youngest son’s hair pulled into a ponytail, but according to the site, not everyone who commented on the photo was digging the hairstyle.

The new trailer for the upcoming ninth season of Teen Mom 2 was recently revealed. Kailyn, along with fellow cast members Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, Jenelle Evans, and Briana DeJesus, all appear to have compelling storylines that viewers will get to watch play out on their television screens starting January 14, 2019. For Kailyn, part of her storyline will focus on her trying to find her mother.

Fans first met Kailyn on 16 and Pregnant where MTV followed her teen pregnancy. She then filmed for Teen Mom 2 and has been on the show since it premiered in 2011. Since then, viewers have followed her journey, which has included co-parenting with the father of her oldest son, her marriage and subsequent divorce with Javi Marroquin, and now her life as a mother of three young boys.

Aside from appearing on Teen Mom 2, Kailyn also recently launched a line of hair products. Along with that, she has her podcast with Lindsie Chrisley. She has also written a few books, including Pride Over Pity, which was released in 2014.