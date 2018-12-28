WWE News: Roman Reigns Dominates WWE’s Most Disliked YouTube Videos

Over 2018, by far the most disliked video on WWE's YouTube channel features Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley.

If there’s one thing the WWE likes to talk about, it’s the company’s social media presence. It loves to hype up its Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube followings.

It’s with that in mind that Forbes dug into WWE’s YouTube channel to find out which videos released by the company drew the most ire from fans. The list features the ten most disliked videos that the WWE posted this year.

A video featuring Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley battling for an opportunity at SummerSlam is the most disliked by a massive margin. It has a total of 42,000 dislikes on the video sharing platform, which towers over the second most disliked video, which has 19,000 dislikes.

Aside from the raw number of dislikes, another interesting stat is what percentage of interactions are dislikes. In this case, the video has 37,000 likes, which means it has a dislike percentage of 53.2 percent. Only a few of the top ten disliked videos feature more than 50 percent dislikes, so this is no small feat.

That video also featured Roman Reigns, but it’s mainly focused on Brock Lesnar, as it’s him ambushing Reigns in a brutal attack.

Last year, the most disliked video came in with 35,000 dislikes. That was Roman Reigns “This is my yard” promo, which definitely didn’t resonate with fans since it was addressing him defeating The Undertaker, who is one of the most beloved characters in wrestling history.

Here’s the full list from Forbes:

Based on the list, it seems clear that fans weren’t happy to see Roman Reigns beat Bobby Lashley (these dislikes would have occurred before Roman Reigns revealed his Leukemia diagnosis). Fans also didn’t enjoy seeing Brock Lesnar destroy fan-favorite Braun Strowman, nor did they like the illogical move of having Shane McMahon step in for Miz in a tournament in which he didn’t compete.