‘The Bachelor’ 2019 Premiere Spoilers: Reality Steve Shares Teasers From Colton Underwood’s Debut Episode

Colton Underwood’s Bachelor premiere is right around the corner and gossip king Reality Steve is sharing some spoilers from that debut episode. Colton has his work cut out for him during this upcoming season and it sounds as if that January 7 show will be packed with activity.

Reality Steve always manages to get a sneak peek at the media preview for the premiere and he shared many of the key Bachelor spoilers via Twitter. He says that eight of the 30 bachelorettes for Colton Underwood’s season will have introduction videos shown and viewers will see Demi Burnett have the first shot at impressing Underwood during the limousine arrivals.

As it happens, Demi is also the first one who will be shown grabbing Colton for some one-on-one time at the cocktail party, but someone else ends up making her mark by stealing him away three different times. Per Inquisitr, Catherine Argo will rub the other ladies the wrong way when she interrupts Caitlin Clemmens, Onyeka Ehie, and Laura Pellerito at various points of the evening.

Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers reveal that Colton will kiss three different bachelorettes during the premiere: Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Katie Morton, and Hannah Godwin. Viewers will see contestant Nicole Lopez-Alvar get quite a bit of camera time, apparently, and Hannah Brown has a major Southern accent that may remind viewers of former contestants like Tia Booth and Raven Gates.

After the initial introductions, Underwood reportedly mentions Hannah, Tayshia Adams, and Caelynn specifically as being gorgeous. He picks up on Demi’s potential to stir things up and he apparently really liked Cassie Randolph’s introduction.

Alex Dillon shows up in a sloth costume to greet Colton, and Reality Steve’s spoilers hint that she keeps the costume on throughout the evening and that it gets pretty old pretty quickly. Hannah G. makes a great impression and it sounds as if both Underwood and Bachelor viewers will be pretty taken with her. As the Inquisitr has previously detailed, Hannah apparently gets the first impression rose this winter.

Fans can expect Onyeka to be pretty brash and outspoken, while Demi may well remind many viewers of Corinne Olympios from Nick Viall’s season. Reality Steve says that she’s going to be stirring up trouble and that she’s both quite cute and extremely outspoken.

Reality Steve notes that Cassie Randolph will come off as incredibly likable. As part of her effort to impress Underwood, Bachelor spoilers share that she’ll teach him several words or phrases in sign language during the evening. Cassie may not get the first impression rose, but her smart move in teaching Colton things like rose, kiss, and “you’re cute” in sign language will definitely keep him interested.

By the end of the night, Underwood will eliminate seven of his initial 30 bachelorettes. The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve tease that Colton Underwood’s season will be a wild ride and viewers will get to see how everything begins when the premiere airs on ABC on Monday, January 7.