‘The Conners’ Star Michael Fishman & Wife Are Divorcing

The Conners star, Michael Fishman, who plays DJ Conner on the series, will soon find himself a single man. The actor’s wife, Jennifer Fishman, has officially filed for divorce.

According to a Dec. 28 report by The Blast, Michael Fishman’s wife filed the proper documents to end the couple’s marriage early this week. The pair have been married for 19 years, and have two teenage children together.

Earlier this year, Fishman told the website, Dad of Divas, that his wife is basically a super mom.

“My wife is my hero because my kids’ academic success is undoubtedly due to her dedication when they were little. She read to them constantly, went over letters, numbers, basic math, basic reading, the foundation is what they build on. I teach concepts, life skills, and large ideas. We talk about everything and anything – I am often the most uncomfortable.”

Michael also revealed that when the children were younger, Jennifer would always drive their children to wherever he was working so that the family could share a meal together.

Although Fishman has appeared in an episode of Seinfeld and Walker, Texas Ranger, he is mostly known for playing the youngest Conner child, DJ, on Roseanne and its spin-off, The Conners.

As many fans will remember, Roseanne returned with Michael Fishman and the rest of the original cast in 2017 to high ratings. However, the show’s star, Roseanne Barr, was abruptly fired after making an insensitive comment about former Obama aid, Valerie Jarrett.

The show then returned for a spin-off titled The Conners without Barr, whose character was revealed to dead having died from an prescription drug overdose.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Fishman’s co-star, John Goodman, recently revealed that Roseanne Barr is greatly missed on the set of the show, and that the cast members have become like family. However, he does claim that he’s having a great time filming the spin-off.

“It’s so much fun, man. It’s great,” Goodman told TMZ of the the spin-off. “I hope we get a deal for next year. It’s wonderful.”

Since the show returned without Barr, things have changed for the Conner family. The oldest child, Becky (Lecy Goranson), is currently dealing with an alcohol addiction and a surprise pregnancy. She is also struggling with money.

Meanwhile, middle child, Darlene (Sara Gilbert), is a single mother of two children, and recently started a new career and a romantic relationship with her boss.

All the while, DJ (Fishman) is busy starting a new business with his father, Dan (Goodman), who is still dealing with the loss of his wife.

Fans can watch Michael Fishman and the rest of The Conners Tuesday nights on ABC.