‘RHOA’ Star Kim Zolciak Slammed For Sharing Photo Of Daughter Brielle With Massive Lip Fillers

Yesterday, Kim Zolciak Biermann shared a picture of her daughter Brielle that is sparking some serious controversy. The reality TV star posted an image on Instagram showing her 21-year-old daughter in a pair of sunglasses, sipping coffee in a bathrobe and hanging out with the family for Christmas. But fans weren’t here for the Christmas vibe. Instead, they were quick to notice Brielle’s lips, which appear to be extremely swollen and inflated.

The Don’t Be Tardy star has long defended her lip fillers, saying that she tries to ignore the haters and that she is happy with the way she looks.

“I really don’t care. I overdraw [my lips] quite a bit. They do look large and in charge, but I love them, I do. I’m totally happy with them,” she said. “I go through phases where I’ll have them dissolve a little bit. I’m cool with it actually, I just really love them so I don’t really care what people think.”

Now, fans are saying that it appears her love for a little nip-and-tuck has been passed along to her daughter. Many were quick to point out that Brielle is looking more and more like her mom every day, with her long, blonde hair and puffy lips.

But some fans think Brielle’s latest look goes too far.

Since posting the image, Zolciak-Biermann has turned off the comments, but before she had, people had criticized the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and her daughter.

One person said that it looks like Brielle’s lips were about to explode. Another asked if she’d had an allergic reaction.

The 40-year-old has defended her daughter’s lips in the past. She told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she knew her daughter wanted to get work done and she took her to the plastic surgeon herself, saying that if she was going to have it done, she should go to the best.

It’s not the only social media image that got fans worked up this week. On December 26, Zolciak-Biermann posted an image of her daughter Kaia riding a scooter with her derriere exposed.

This time, the ire from the fans was aimed at Zolciak-Biermann’s parenting skills. Fans believe that the image exposes her young daughter to online predators.

“You are a horrible, horrible, horrible mother,” said one person in the comments.

“As her parent, you should always protect her and not put this on social media for God knows who to see. Unfortunately, I don’t think this family cares about anything except attention,” wrote another.