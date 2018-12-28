Singer Chris Brown Finds Himself In Trouble With The Law Again

This time, it's over a monkey.

Singer Chris Brown has a history of run-ins with the law and that pattern apparently hasn’t stopped.

In 2009, Chris was sentenced to five years’ probation and 180 days of community labor after pleading guilty to felony assault for beating his then girlfriend Rihanna. Chris had admitted to Rihanna that he had engaged in an affair and while at a party, Chris and Rihanna ran into the very woman he had cheated on her with. They argued on the way home and the fight quickly escalated into a physical altercation that ended up in the public eye.

Seven years later, he was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, then in 2017, his ex-girlfriend Karreuch Tran was awarded a restraining order against him, reported PEOPLE.

Just recently, the 29-year-old singer was charged with two criminal counts of having a restricted species without a permit. He had in his possession a capuchin monkey. Each of the two criminal counts carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison, according to TMZ.

The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office is taking Chris to court Feb. 6 and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife also is investigating the incident. Patrick Foy, captain of the department, told PEOPLE that officers had obtained a search warrant for Chris’ home. While he wasn’t present at the time, people at the home relinquished the animal.

Chris Brown Could Face Up to Year in Prison Following Criminal Charges Over Pet Monkey: Report https://t.co/HCNeD4S9IT — People (@people) December 27, 2018

Chris shared a video on Instagram of his daughter Royalty, now four, playing with a baby monkey in December 2017. She’s holding the animal that’s wrapped in a white blanket and wearing a diaper. You can hear Chris joking in the background that Royalty has the same size head as the monkey whose name is Fiji.

Followers gushed over how adorable both his daughter and the monkey are. Many of them proclaimed how badly they wanted one, too. Others were concerned about the fact that he had a monkey as a pet for his daughter, considering it is a wild animal.

Justin Bieber attempted to take home a Capuchin monkey named Mally that was given to him as a birthday gift while he was in Germany, according to Newsday. The animal was seized by customs, however, and the monkey now lives at Serengeti Park in Copenhagen. Mike Tyson tried to raise three white Bengal tigers before declaring bankruptcy. Paris Hilton once owned a kinkajou named Baby Luv until it bit her on the arm and she received a tetanus shot at the hospital.