David Eason, Husband Of ‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans, Faces Charges After Video Showed Him Towing Stranger’s Truck

Once again, Teen Mom 2 star David Eason is finding himself in some hot water for controversial behavior.

On December 19, the reality star took to YouTube to post a video of himself towing someone else’s car without permission or consent. In the video, Eason can be seen tying a rope around a white GMC pickup truck that is parallel parked on the street as his wife, Jenelle Evans, films. After Eason ties the rope around the vehicle, Jenelle goes over to the meter and shows viewers that there is no time left on the timer, meaning the meter ran out of money.

“If you’re going to park this close and there’s no money in the meter… Pull that motherf**ker out of the way,” Jenelle can be heard saying.

At first, Eason appears to have trouble moving the car back and the camera cuts for a minute. However, once it cuts back, you can see Eason pulling the GMC truck out of the street parking spot with the front wheel landing right on the sidewalk. In the caption, Eason explains to fans that he needed to move the car to make room for his boat.

“Learn the right way to deal will a****** who think it’s cool to block you in a parking space. Good thing my trailer has a folded tongue that allowed me to get my truck out so I can tow him out of the way, in order to move my boat.”

So far, the video has already received over 55,000 views in just over a week of being posted to Eason’s YouTube account. The comments on the video are disabled but that hasn’t stopped authorities from tuning into the video and pressing charges. According to People, Eason has been charged with two counts — one for vehicle tampering and the other for causing injury to personal property.

A document obtained from Radar Online shows that though the video was just posted to Eason’s account on December 19, it actually took place in the middle of June in Wilmington, North Carolina, where the couple reside. The document shows that the winch that Eason placed of the vehicle caused damage to the transmission of the vehicle that 30-year-old pulled.

Us Weekly shares that at first the victim, Terry Hill, decided not to press charges against Eason but only hours later, he ended up changing his mind and moving forward in pressing charges against the reality star.

Eason is now set to appear in court on January 28, 2019.