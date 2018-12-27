Watch Boston Celtics Vs. Houston Rockets Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Celtics Must Ground Surging Rockets

Two teams coming off of dramatic Christmas Day wins face off in Houston as the Rockets look to win their eighth straight home game when they face the Boston Celtics.

Two teams that have been among the NBA’s hottest in the month of December, but who have both trending disappointing seasons so far, begin the final stretch of 2018 by squaring off in Houston, where the Rockets who have won seven straight home games, per Basketball Reference, face the Boston Celtics who despite preseason predictions of Eastern Conference dominance sit in fifth place — but have the league’s second-most wins this month — in an inter-conference clash that will live stream from Toyota Center.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Boston Celtics vs. Houston Rockets inter-conference NBA showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The matchup gets underway at 7 p.m. Central Standard Time at the 18,000-seat Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on Thursday, December 27. That start time is 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, 5 p.m. Pacific. In the United Kingdom, tipoff time will be 1 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time on Friday morning, December 28.

The Celtics come in at 8-3 this month, as the Houston Chronicle reported, bringing their record to 2-13 after a dramatic overtime win over their arch-rivals, the Philadelphia 76ers, on Christmas Day — a game in which All Star guard Kyrie Irving led the way with a 40-point game, in which he also pulled down 10 rebounds including four off the offensive glass.

But Houston star James Harden also put up a 40-point game — 41 to be exact, per BR — on Christmas Day as the Rockets got past the Western Conference third-place team, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Celtics also bring the NBA’s third-tightest defense into the Thursday matchup, with just 103.4 points allowed per 100 possessions. The Rockets defense is rated 26th out of the league’s 30 teams.

The Celtics will also feature big man Al Horford, who returned to log 30 minutes against Philadelphia after missing seven games with a knee injury. The Celtics have won their last five straight games with Horford in the lineup, according to NBAwebsite numbers, but are 6-3 without him.

James Harden of the Houston Rockets is coming off a 41-point effort on Christmas. Bob Levey / Getty Images

