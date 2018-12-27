‘Vikings’ Season 5 Episode 16 Preview: Ivar Hatches A New Plan And Bjorn Achieves One Of Ragnar’s Dreams

A settler also returns in Iceland as Floki's settlement continues to struggle.

Episode 15 of History Channel’s Vikings Season 5 saw the death of one character and the disappearance of another. With the upcoming strangely titled episode, what can fans expect to see in Episode 16, titled “The Buddha”?

History Channel provides the following synopsis for Episode 16, titled “The Buddha.”

“Bjorn achieves one of Ragnar’s dreams. Back in Kattegat, Ivar hatches a new plan while preparing for a divine arrival. In Iceland, a settler returns in a terrible state. King Alfred faces his greatest threat yet.”

While Episode 15 of Vikings didn’t visit Iceland, it looks like Episode 16 is set to make a return there. And, from the synopsis, it appears that maybe one of the people who Floki (Gustaf Skarsgard) exiled has returned. Alternatively, perhaps it is one of Floki’s own people that returns injured in some way.

In addition, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) will achieve one of his father’s dreams. While it doesn’t specify which dream, considering the Vikings helped King Alfred (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) secure Wessex in last week’s episode, it is possible that Alfred will finally hand over the land originally promised to Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel).

As Metro points out, the trailer shows a surprising new alliance forming within Episode 16 of Vikings Season 5. This alliance will see Bjorn Ironside so eager to take Kattegat back from Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen) after the disappearance of his mother, Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick), that he is prepared to join with King Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen). This is even though Bjorn has already agreed to join with King Alfred and Wessex against King Harald. It is also in addition to the fact that Harald also sided with Ivar against Bjorn’s group in the initial takeover of Kattegat.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

It is possible that this plan of Bjorn’s could also tie in with the new plan that Ivar is hatching as suggested in the synopsis for Episode 16 of Vikings Season 5. The trailer also offers that Ivar is planning to return to England. So, there is the possibility that this is Ivar’s new game plan as Vikings returns next Wednesday night.

While there are plenty of teasers regarding the upcoming episode of Vikings, there is very little to suggest why the episode is titled “The Buddha.” So, perhaps this title could also somehow be tied to the new plan which Ivar is developing. However, viewers will just have to tune into next week’s episode of Season 5 of Vikings to find out for sure.

You can view the trailer for Episode 16 of Vikings Season 5 below.

Vikings returns to History Channel on Wednesday, January 2, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.