Former ‘Teen Mom 3’ Star Alex Sekella Announces Engagement

A former Teen Mom 3 star had a very special Christmas. Alex Sekella announced she is engaged to her boyfriend, Tim Peters. The two have been dating since 2015.

She took to Twitter and Instagram to share the exciting news with her fans, saying, “A few days ago this incredible man asked me to be his wife. #happilyeverafter.”

With the tweet, Alex included a photo collage that featured two photos of her with Tim as well as a photo of the gorgeous ring she received.

Alex was introduced to the world in 2014 on Season 4 of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. An aspiring dancer, Alex struggled with whether or not to place her daughter up for adoption. She had little support from the father of her daughter, but in the end, she chose to raise Arabella.

After her episode, MTV filmed one season of Teen Mom 3. Alex, along with Mackenzie McKee, Katie Yeager, and Briana DeJesus, filmed for the MTV show. Fans watched as Alex struggled to keep Matt, who was an addict at the time, a part of their child’s life.

Although the first two installments have been wildly successful (Teen Mom 2 is about to air it’s ninth season), Teen Mom 3 failed to resonate with viewers. Despite not being picked up for a second season, fans have kept up with the girls and were shocked to learn that MTV was adding one of the girls as a fifth cast member to Teen Mom 2.

Rumors flew that Mackenzie McKee would nab the fifth spot, but in the end, MTV chose Briana DeJesus. Since then, Mackenzie has had her own MTV special, but both Alex and Katie have chosen to stay out of the spotlight.

After the announcement, Alex took to Instagram to explain why she didn’t believe she was ever considered for another reality show on MTV saying, “I have had a pretty drama free life since the end of teen mom 3 and I don’t believe that any of that would’ve happened if I had not removed myself.”

She also explained that she has a career as well as a relationship that won’t be under a microscope by the public. She maintained that choosing to stay off of the reality television show was “the best decision” she could have made.

Following the announcement of her engagement, fellow former Teen Mom 3 star Katie Yeager congratulated her on Twitter saying, “Congrats Alex you deserve the Happiest of ever afters!”