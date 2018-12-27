Prince Harry Attends Annual Royal Shoot, Proving Media Was Wrong About Meghan Markle’s Rumored ‘Ban’

Whatever the reason, there’s been plenty of negative press surrounding Meghan Markle in recent weeks. It all started with rumors of the Duchess of Sussex wanting a tiara for her wedding that the queen wouldn’t allow, and it snowballed into speculation that Meghan made Kate Middleton cry during Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress fitting. Moreover, there’s been tons of rumors about how Meghan is “changing” Harry, including prior reports which stated that Markle was banning her husband from joining in on the royals’ annual shoot on Boxing Day.

However, there were rumblings that Meghan didn’t actually ban Harry from doing anything, as detailed by the Inquisitr. And that report turned out to be true, as Harry joined his family as usual this year, with an insider confirming to the Sun that “William and Harry spent the whole day on the shoot. Kate and Meghan joined them for lunch with the Queen and the rest of the Royal party.”

The speculation might have been based on false information, or perhaps Meghan changed her mind. Whatever the case, Harry missing the shoot was rumored to be just another problem contributing to the reported “rift” between the brothers and their wives. The insider also noted that “The Queen will be delighted that Kate and Meghan have sorted out their problems and that the year has ended on a high with the whole family in harmony.” So that certainly does point to a supposed feud, but the insider makes it sound like it’s all over with now.

Many eyes were on Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton on Christmas Day because of the rumored feud, but the two seemed to be happy together. Meghan was spotted putting her hand on Kate’s back at one point. However, that didn’t mean that everyone thought that their happy looks were genuine, with one body language expert claiming the opposite, according to Cosmopolitan.

“They’re walking in step, and there’s enough mirroring to suggest like mindedness too. Kate has her left hand raised at the same time as Meghan—they’re both gesticulating in an over-congruent way to show they’re having a conversation. It looks performed, they’re possibly trying a bit too hard.”

Whatever the case, the women both looked stunning in their own ways. Kate sported an all-red outfit perfect for Christmas, which included a long buttoned coat and matching hat. Meghan wore Victoria Beckham pieces, including a navy dress and matching coat.