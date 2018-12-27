Celebrites Who Have Died In 2018: List Of Celebrity Deaths This Year Is Far Too Long

2018 was another one of those years that seemed almost impossible to get through, as each day was harder than the next. Many would turn on the TV — or hop on the internet — and dread seeing another possible celebrity death that was sure to make them sad and upset again. Unfortunately, this year was absolutely full of substantial losses of life. Some of the world’s most famous notables passed away in 2018.

It is next to impossible to provide an absolutely complete list of all of the personalities who died this year. There are bound to be some figures which are exempted from the list below, and it should not be perceived as a slight or an insult if said personalities are absent herein.

This year is one that brought about losses in the movie industry, music world, sports, and politics. Some of the most amazing minds and talents were lost in 2018 — and the world is truly a sadder place with them being gone.

Names such as George H.W. Bush, Kate Spade, Anthony Bourdain, Stan Lee, Penny Marshall, and many others are no longer with us. The world was blessed with their brilliance for many years, but it still doesn’t make it easier to have to go through life without them.

Legendary sportscaster Keith Jackson, whose rich voice endeared him to generations of college football fans, has died at 89, ESPN said https://t.co/uKVGtSDYet pic.twitter.com/xKPOFIv3eP — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) January 13, 2018

Early on in January of 2018, as reported by News Day, Keith Jackson was one of the first celebrities who died. From that point on, it seemed as if the floodgates just opened and the tragic news simply wouldn’t stop.

Here are some of the celebrities who passed away in 2018.

Keith Jackson — sports broadcaster.

Penny Marshall — actress/director.

George H.W. Bush — former president.

Barbara Bush — former first lady.

Stan Lee — Marvel progenitor.

Scott Wilson — actress.

John Young — astronaut.

Ed King — musician, former guitarist for Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Kate Spade — designer.

Doreen Tracey — actress and one of the original Mouseketeers.

Anthony Bourdain — TV personality and food critic.

Peggy McCay — actress.

Avicii — musician.

Willie McCovey — baseball player.

Audrey Wells — screenwriter.

Barbara Harris — actress.

Stephen Hawking — physicist.

Aretha Franklin — singer.

These were the most surprising celebrity deaths of 2018. https://t.co/pZUicFDLDE pic.twitter.com/415c6tBGfH — YOU Magazine (@YouMagazine) December 27, 2018

Tyrone Gayle — former spokesman for Hillary Clinton.

John McCain — senator.

Bill Daily — actor.

Lindsay Kempo — dancer/choreographer.

Robin Leach — TV personality.

Michael Pickwoad — production designer.

Steven Ditko — comedian.

Charlotte Rae — actress.

Dwight Clark – football player.

Paul Laxalt — attorney and former governor of Nevada.

Carlos Ezquerra — comic book artist.

Neil Simon — playwright.

Brian Christopher — professional wrestler.

Chuck Knox — football player.

Mac Miller — rapper.

Burt Reynolds — actor.

Celebrity deaths 2018: Famous people who died this year (photos) https://t.co/0EwxHWroIm — syracuse.com (@syracusedotcom) December 26, 2018

Harry Anderson — actor, musician, comedian, magician.

Harlan Ellison — science fiction writer.

Stan Mikita — hockey player.

Philip Roth — author.

Richard Harrison — TV personality.

Joe Jackson — music industry manager.

Carlos Carvalho — filmmaker.

Richard Swift — musician, Black Keys.

Martin Bregman — producer.

Matt “Guitar” Murphy — musician.

Jose Castillo — baseball player.

Steven Bochco — producer.

Jerry Maren — actor, the last surviving Munchkin from The Wizard of Oz.

Margot Kidder — actress.

Verne Troyer — actor.

R. Lee Ermey — actor.

Craig Mack — musician.

David Ogden Stiers — actor.

Emma Chambers — actress.

Most influential celebrity deaths of 2018https://t.co/0rMksRHop3 — WTOP Entertainment (@WTOPEnt) December 26, 2018

Ensa Cosby — actress, daughter of Bill Cosby.

Billy Graham — evangelist.

Jerry Van Dyke — actor.

Sridevi — Bollywood star.

Joel Taylor — TV personality, Storm Chasers.

Dennise Edwards — musician, The Temptations.

Jan Maxwell — Broadway star.

Bruno Sammartino — professional wrestler.

Red E. Cathey — actor.

John Mahoney — actor.

Bobby Zarin — TV personality, ran Zarin Fabrics.

Mark Salling — actor, Glee.

Dolores O’Riordan – musician, The Cranberries.

It’s hard to imagine that a list this long could possibly happen in just one year, but this is simply scratching the surface. There are so many other celebrities and notable names who were lost in 2018, and the world is still trying to recover from some of their deaths.