Maci Bookout Of ‘Teen Mom OG’ Still Has Restraining Order Against Ryan Edwards

Earlier this year, Maci Bookout obtained a restraining order against Ryan Edwards, her ex-boyfriend and father of her oldest son. On the most recent episode of Teen Mom OG, though, Maci was filmed talking to Ryan’s mother about potentially sitting down and talking with Ryan himself. However, Radar Online has confirmed that the restraining order is still in place.

The restraining order was issued earlier this year in May. The order, which is in place for two years, bars Ryan from coming within 100 feet of Maci, her husband, Taylor McKinney, and their two children. The order did not place any restrictions on Ryan’s interactions with his son he shares with Maci.

As E! News reported at the time, Maci felt threatened by her ex.

“I fear for my son’s safety because of these threats and proof that he drives while under the influence,” she said. “His behavior and actions are getting worse, I am fearful for my three children and myself, and what he may do, based on his threats.”

Since the filing of the order, a lot has happened in Ryan’s life. He checked in to a 90-day rehab and was released shortly before Christmas. Prior to his release, his wife Mackenzie gave birth to the couple’s first son together, named Jagger. Ryan was not present at the birth, but has been spending time with his family since his return home. Photos posted to Instagram show him looking happy and healthy with his wife and family.

On the Teen Mom OG finale, Ryan’s mom Jen spoke to Maci about sitting down with Ryan and working things out. She stressed that Ryan is apologetic for the things that have happened in the past and wants to be able to get along with his ex. Maci admitted that she still loves Ryan and his family and agreed to look into sitting down to talk.

“I will call my attorney and ask, but the restraining order shouldn’t stop us from talking and meeting with each other and doing counseling and stuff,” Maci said.

Whether or not the two have had the chance to sit down and talk things out, though, is not yet known.

The current season of Teen Mom OG is wrapping up on MTV, with the second part of the reunion special airing on New Years Eve. On New Years Day, a special “Unseen Moments” episode will air on the network.