Kim Kardashian Admits That Brother Rob May Still Have Imaginary Friends

Kardashian dished about her little brother on an episode of 'Busy Tonight.'

You’re never too old for imaginary friends — at least, not if you’re a Kardashian. A few weeks ago, Kim Kardashian West swung by her friend Busy Philipps’ new late-night show Busy Tonight to chat. The episode has already aired, but according to E! News, newly released bonus footage shows Kardashian sharing some insight into her younger brother, Rob Kardashian.

While reminiscing about the early days of the Jenner-Kardashian family, the star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians decided to share some personal stories about Rob Kardashian that he might have preferred keeping quiet about — specifically, his assortment of imaginary friends.

“My brother has… Uh, I don’t know if he still does. But he had, for a really long time, two imaginary friends,” Kardashian said during the interview. And while some people have only the vaguest memory of their sibling’s imaginary friends, Kardashian could immediately recall the names of her brother’s pretend playmates when asked by Philipps.

“Of course,” she replied quickly. “Pablo and Ronald.”

And according to Kardashian, Pablo and Ronald were a constant staple in the Kardashian-Jenner household for a long time.

“My brother literally has talked about these guys, like, up until last year,” Kardashian told the late-night host.

This isn’t the first time his siblings have referred to Rob Kardashian’s imaginary friends in public. Last year on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, older sister Khloe decided to spend some time with another one of Rob’s imaginary buddies — this one went by the name Cornelius.

Annoyed when older sisters Kourtney and Kim was ignoring her, Khloe opted instead to hang out with Cornelius. The reality star went so far as to take Cornelius shopping, in an effort to show her siblings she didn’t need them around to have fun.

“Cornelius, should we buy this for Rob? It’s $695,” Khloe asked Cornelius at one point while exploring an art gallery. “Do you want to buy Rob that painting ’cause you know him a little better than I do?”

Although embarrassing older siblings is nothing new — particularly with the prank-loving Kardashians — there’s no word yet on how Rob Kardashian feels about his sisters dishing on his imaginary pals.

However, the normally reclusive Kardashian has been making some rare appearances this holiday season. Rob and his daughter Dream were in attendance at this year’s Kardashian Christmas Day celebration. The entire family was seen opening presents, playing games, and celebrating the holidays as only the Kardashian-Jenner clan truly can.