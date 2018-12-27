Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor Go Food And Cake Tasting For Their Wedding At Kentucky Castle

The 'Vanderpump Rules' stars sample dinner and dessert options for their elegant Kentucky wedding.

It’s getting real for Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright. The Vanderpump Rules lovebirds completed a major wedding planning task by going food and cake tasting while in Kentucky for Christmas. Cartwright posted an Instagram photo which showed the Bravo stars sharing a smooch outside of The Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky. The lavish venue will be the site of Jax and Brittany’s 2019 wedding.

“Food and cake tastings today!” Cartwright captioned the sweet snap. “It’s getting REAL! I’m so excited to marry my best friend.”

According to the website for The Kentucky Castle, the wedding menu options include hot and chilled appetizers, soup and salad courses, and entrée selections such as Grilled Berkshire Pork Medallions with Kentucky bourbon honey glazes, Roasted Atlantic Salmon with buttered pecan herb crust, Filet Bordelaise/Au Poivre, Local Trout Meuniere and more. Cake options include a Castle Chocolate Cake made with 70 percent cacao and a Lemon Cake with Raspberry.

The menu choices are a far cry from the fast food tacos and fried foods that Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright sometimes like to dine on. The couple previously teased that Hooters, Taco Bell, and KFC food would be served at their wedding or bachelor/bachelorette parties, but instead, they have decided to go traditional with a dinner menu at an elegant Kentucky castle.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright got engaged in June at the oceanside eatery Neptune’s Net in Malibu. While the Vanderpump Rules stars originally considered Malibu Wines for their wedding site, they locked in the famous Kentucky Castle so they could be close to Cartwright’s Kentucky family, Us Weekly notes.

Of course, it’s no surprise that Brittany Cartwright chose the elegant castle located in her home state for her wedding. The SURver told People that she has always known she wanted to marry there.

“I’ve known where I wanted to get married since I was a little kid. I’ve talked about it on the show. Even in other seasons, I wanted to get married at the Kentucky Castle so I don’t think that’s a surprise.”

Jax Taylor, who recently started a Kentucky beer cheese business with his fiancee, later shared his excitement about the couple’s castle wedding on Twitter, writing, “Can’t believe I am getting married in a castle that is all ours for three nights. You can’t see the amazing pool in the back but it’s absolutely gorgeous. Gonna be a weekend to remember!”

Vanderpump Rules airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.