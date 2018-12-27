Culkin conducted a poll on his lifestyle website BunnyEars so fans could vote on his new moniker.

Just like couscous or New York, New York, actor Macaulay Culkin will soon have a name so nice he will be named it twice.

According to USA Today, the child actor and star of Google’s latest commercial will be making a permanent change to his moniker after he let fans vote on a new middle name to replace the one he’s had for the last 38 years — Carson.

“I was staring at my passport recently and stuff, and I was looking over my middle name,” the Home Alone star said when he appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon back in November, People reported. “And I felt like, you know, I should probably spruce up my name a little bit.”

Culkin then revealed that he wanted to leave it up to his fans to decide how he should revamp his name, giving them the opportunity to vote through his lifestyle website BunnyEars. With the help of family and friends, Macaulay was able to narrow it down to five options — Macaulay Culkin, Shark Week, Kieran, TheMcRibIsBack, and Publicity Stunt — and vowed to legally change his name to whatever one gets the most votes.

After about a month of voting, the polls closed this past Monday, December 24, on Christmas Eve, and the ballots were tallied. Hours later on Christmas morning, Culkin gave all 299,000 fans on Twitter the gift of revealing the winner.

“In 2019 my new legal name will be: Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin,” the actor wrote on his account on the social media platform. “It has a nice ring to it (if you like my name).”

According to the poll results, Macaulay’s own name won by an overwhelming majority, receiving 60,990 votes. TheMcRibIsBack came in second place with 14,558 votes and rounding off the top three was Kieran — a suggestion from Culkin’s own brother of the same name — which received 13,559 votes.

Culkin explained during his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon why he likes the idea of replacing his current middle name with his first and last name combination.

“So if somebody comes up to me at the airport and says, ‘Excuse me, are you Macaulay Culkin?’ I go, ‘Well Macaulay Culkin is my middle name,'” he quipped.

Fallon seemed to enjoy the idea as well, placing his vote for the name that ended up victorious.

“You have good taste in names,” Culkin told the talk show host, which is likely how he feels about the other nearly 61,000 people that voted for him to repeat his namesake in his new middle name.