Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Had A Malibu Wedding Planned Before The Wildfires Destroyed Their Home

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth shocked fans earlier today when the Hanna Montana alum took to Instagram to share a set of adorable snaps of the couple enjoying a warm embrace, presumably their first as husband and wife. The collection of photos all but confirmed the marriage of the Cyrus and Hemsworth, who have been together for the last 10 years, after meeting on the set of The Last Song. Rumors of their nuptials started swirling earlier this week after a family member posted a snap of the duo cutting what appeared to be a wedding cake.

The collection of photos show an intimate wedding that People Magazine reported took place in Cyrus’ Tennessee home. A source close to the couple revealed that though the happy couple had a beautiful day, their original plans where to wed in their Malibu home, which was destroyed by the California wildfires last month.

“They had planned to get married in Malibu over the holidays when all of their families were together. After their Malibu house didn’t make the fire, they have been living at Miley’s Tennessee house,” the source told People.

The fire that burned down their shared home was devastating to Cyrus, who broke her lengthy social media silence to post about the heartbreaking loss and to update fans on the well being of herself, Hemsworth, and their beloved pets.

Hemsworth took to his own Instagram to share a snap of a marquis sign that spelled out the word “love,” revealing that the decoration was the only thing left of their home. Cyrus told Ryan Seacrest that the sign being spared was a poetic metaphor for the relationship the two share.

“That’s literally and physically all that’s left, so I felt that that was really poetic. You can always rebuild a physical structure, but that love that can’t be destroyed is always there and always stays strong. That’s been something that gave me a lot of light at a dark time,” Cyrus shared.

Another source told People that the Malibu home was a safe sanctuary for the couple, who split in 2013, but secretly dated until going public with their reconciliation in 2015. The couple took the time apart to reflect on their relationship, and to grow personally and professionally. When they got back together, fans speculated that Cyrus’ 2017 song “Malibu” was about the Hunger Games actor.

“They were secretly dating again for months before anyone found out. Liam is very protective of Miley and she feels safest with him. Malibu was their sanctuary and is very special to them. They fell in love again there and were both devastated to lose their home,” the insider revealed.