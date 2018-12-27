Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet New Family Photos & 5-Year-Old Daughter North Is Rocking Bright Red Lipstick

It wouldn’t be the holidays without a ton of Kardashian family photos!

Earlier today, Kim Kardashian West took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos of her adorable family from her epic Christmas Eve bash. As fans of the reality star know, Kardashian took the reigns from her mother and hosted the family’s lavish pre-Christmas bash that was star-studded to say the least.

Along with a performance by John Legend, other celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Paris Hilton, and Kim’s famous family also attended the party. And when she wasn’t busy mingling with guests, the selfie queen was apparently busy taking family photos.

In the first in a series of six photos, Kim, Kanye, and their three kids — North, Saint, and Chicago — pose against a fluffy, white background. Kim looks stunning in an ivory-colored and silky dress as she wears her long, dark locks straight and holds daughter Chicago in her arm.

Baby Chi looks sweet as can be in pigtails and a little black outfit. Front and center is Kardashian’s eldest child, 5-year-old North West, who tilts her head back and looks toward the camera. The 5-year-old can be seen with a bright red lipstick and like her sister, she too is dressed from head-to-toe in black.

Kanye appears to the left of his daughter and he also followed the nearly all-black look in a pair of dark jeans and a long, black trench coat. In his hand is the couple’s middle child, Saint West, who is acting silly as he puts his jacket in his mouth and makes a funny face.

Thus far, the images have earned Kim a ton of attention with over 1.8 million likes in addition to 17,000 plus comments. Some fans commented on the photos to wish Kardashian a very Merry Christmas while countless others simply wanted to gush over how adorable Kim’s family is.

“North is definitely a model in training,” one fan commented.

“I love that Kanye is smiling In every picture. That says how great of a family he has.”

“Beautiful Family Kim & Kanye West Blessed. Kim Loving the Look you’re so Elegant Beautiful & Stunning and North and Chicago full of Cuteness. Love Kanye Smile & Saint Lil Handsome Mini Kanye,” another chimed in.

These are the first photos from the actual Christmas party that Kim has shared with her followers. Prior to these being posted to Kim’s account, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a series of photos and videos to her Instagram story on the night of the actual event.

It seems as though Kim and ko had a Merry Christmas indeed.