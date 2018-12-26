Kim Kardashian Poses In Tiny Tube Top While Posing With A Post-Holiday Salad

Kim Kardashian West didn’t publish many selfies or fashion line posts on her Instagram account on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. She did share a picture of her posing with her sisters and their respective children in a post on the 24th, but other than that, the social media influencer has been relatively quiet.

On Thursday, December 26, however, Kardashian West posted one of the most relatable posts of the Christmas season.

Accompanying the image that she posted, Kardashian West put up a caption of what many of her fans and others across the country are probably feeling after indulging in so many delicious yet fattening foods this holiday season. “Back to Salads now,” she wrote, according to reporting from Bravo TV.

However, if the mother of three said she feels like she ate too much during Christmastime, she certainly doesn’t show it — she’s looking just as stylish as ever. Wearing a low cut tan top with matching pants, exposing part of her belly (as well as some tasteful cleavage), Kardashian West, her long black hair flowing over her shoulders and down to her hips, holds up a “peace sign” with her right hand and a plastic container box of salad greens in her left hand.

If Kardashian West has been (relatively) silent on social media during the holiday season, she has spent that time doing other fun things, including indulging in sledding competitions with her friend Paris Hilton. At Kardashian West’s annual Christmas party, she and Hilton decided to do as much, while still wearing their gowns, according to a previous report from the Inquisitr.

Many may think that Kim doesn’t look like she put on that much weight — and there’s likely a scientific reason for this. While old studies on weight gain during the holiday season have suggested Americans gain as much as 5 pounds between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve, other studies have shown it’s as little as 1 pound that is gained during this time, according to reporting from Patch.com.

The bigger problem, say the experts in weight gain, isn’t that people eat too much, but rather that they don’t tend to shed the pounds as easily as they’d like to after the holidays are over. According to additional reporting from the Inquisitr, for half of the U.S. population, it will take approximately five months before those excess pounds (which, if you’re like me, are derived from candy canes and pumpkin pies), are lost.