Meghan Markle’s Mother Doria Ragland Spotted Alone On Christmas Day

It was rumored that Ragland had been invited by the Queen to spend Christmas with the royal family in the U.K.

After days of conflicting reports as to where Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s mother would be spending Christmas, Doria Ragland was spotted spending the day by herself in California, Us Weekly reported, after she didn’t receive a “formal” invitation to spend the holiday with her daughter and the rest of the royal family.

Photos of the 62-year-old yoga instructor on Tuesday, December 25 surfaced showing her donning casual attire for the holiday at her home in Los Angeles. Doria sported a pair of khakis, gym shoes, and a black sweater, and had her hair held back in a pink bandana as she was seen checking her mail on Christmas day.

Meanwhile, her daughter Meghan spent the day in England with her husband Prince Harry, as well as Prince William, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, and more members of the royal family with Queen Elizabeth at her Estate in Sandringham.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Doria was rumored to have received an invitation from the Queen herself to spend the Christmas holiday in the U.K. with Meghan and the rest of the royal family. The unprecedented move, which had never been offered to Kate Middleton’s family, was hailed by a source as a sign of respect, the Daily Mail reported, as well as an acknowledgment that Meghan, unlike her sister-in-law, has no other family in Britain.

#DoriaRagland spent her Christmas doing quite the typical activity. https://t.co/KGLk57krUs — Closer Weekly (@closerweekly) December 26, 2018

There are a number of reasons as to why Ragland may not have traveled to the U.K. to be with the Royals on Christmas, including the fact that she may have had to work in the days surrounding the holiday. As previously mentioned, Doria is a yoga instructor at a studio in Los Angeles and was seen teaching a class just a few days before Christmas on Friday, December 21.

It is also a possibility that Ragland never actually received an invitation to spend the day abroad at the Queen’s estate. Longtime royal reporter Duncan Larcombe told Town & Country earlier this month that he didn’t see “any truth” to the invitation, as the Royals are “sticklers for tradition,” and an invitation to a non-family member would be a major break of typical royal fashion.

Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland hard at work days before holiday https://t.co/rsmodeTFzR via @MailOnline — tvfan00 (@tvfan00) December 25, 2018

And while it may seem heartbreaking that Doria had to spend the holiday without her daughter, it may not be long before she actually does make a visit overseas to see Meghan. According to Cosmopolitan, Ragland is rumored to be planning an extended trip to the U.K. following the birth of her first grandchild, whom Meghan is currently several months pregnant with and is expected to give birth to in the spring of 2019.