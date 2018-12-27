‘Vikings’ Season 5: What Has Happened To Lagertha?

With Lagertha going missing in Episode 15 of 'Vikings,' some fans are speculating at her possibly being a Valkyrie now.

Episode 15 of History Channel’s Vikings Season 5 saw Lagertha go missing during battle. So, what has happened to the shield-maiden?

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains information about Episode 15 (titled “Hell”) of History Channel’s Vikings Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously recapped by the Inquisitr, during this week’s episode of Vikings, Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) watched as her recent ex-boyfriend, Bishop Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) died on the battlefield — right in front of her.

This was the last time viewers saw the shield-maiden. It wasn’t until her son, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig), was seen searching the battleground for her that it was realized by the audience that she was missing.

So, what has happened to Lagertha?

Currently, there are no indications as to whether Lagertha has lived or died during the battle between King Alfred (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) and King Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen). However, for history buffs that know a little about the Viking sagas involving Lagertha, there might have been a suggestion of her fate in something that was said by Freydis (Alicia Agneson).

In Episode 15 of Vikings Season 5 — when Freydis and Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen) are discussing what a god such as Ivar is to do with himself — Freydis makes mention of the valkyries descending, “beating their luminous wings.” He will then know what his purpose will be.

For those who have read the Viking sagas involving Lagertha, they will likely know of the speculation that Lagertha’s saga might actually be a retelling of a valkyrie tale.

So, could this be some sort of foreshadowing that Lagertha has disappeared — and will return to Kattegat ready to take on Ivar like one of the famed valkyries?

In addition, Vikings creator Michael Hirst has previously told TV Guide that there are some significant changes for Lagertha in Season 5.

“Lagertha actually sort of reinvents herself,” Hirst revealed about Lagertha after her shocking defeat at Kattegat.

He went on to explain more about her path in Season 5 of Vikings.

“She has an interesting season ahead, a season of great and profound changes. A season in which she really comes to question who she is and what she’s been doing.”

In addition, after Episode 15 of Vikings Season 5 aired, Hirst also explained Lagertha’s disappearance to Variety.

“I have yet to find the place where Lagertha bottoms out, where it’s too much for her. She is really hurt in many ways at the end of the episode. Physically she’s hurt, emotionally she’s hurting… she’s hurting in every conceivable way. But she’s so tough that you know how deep the hurt is. You know the pain that she’s in and she does disappear. It’s a question about whether she can cope with that amount of pain when you feel like she’s been through everything already and here she is having an even worse burden to carry. But Lagertha is Lagertha. She’s something else. We’re used to talking about men who are indestructible, they’re so tough they can survive almost anything, and we have a woman who is like that. She doesn’t hide her emotional vulnerability, she doesn’t pretend that she’s not feeling things or that she’s not hurt. She’s someone who talks about that openly. But she’s still incredibly tough.”

Unfortunately, viewers will have to tune into further episodes of Vikings Season 5 to find out more regarding what has happened to Lagertha.

Vikings returns on Wednesday, January 2, at 9 p.m. History Channel provides the following synopsis for Episode 16 (titled “The Buddha”).