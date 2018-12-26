Spoilers For Wednesday’s ‘General Hospital’: Nelle Comes Clean To Obrecht, Begs Liesl To Keep Baby Swap Secret

The latest General Hospital spoilers for the show coming up on Wednesday, December 26, tease that this is one episode that viewers will not want to miss. Nelle is popping back up again and this time she’s facing some intense pressure to come clean.

As the Inquisitr previously detailed, General Hospital spoilers have confirmed that Chloe Lanier has reprised her role as Nelle once again. Liesl was understandably intrigued when Maxie told her what supposedly happened to Nelle and Michael’s baby, and she’ll waste no time in confronting the imprisoned conwoman herself.

Previews show that Obrecht will ask Nelle what happened to the beautiful baby boy she helped deliver in the woods on that fateful night. Fans would probably expect Nelle to create a story of some sort to maintain her secret. Interestingly, General Hospital spoilers suggest that she may actually tell the truth.

According to She Knows Soaps, Obrecht will force Nelle to be forthcoming with the truth about what happened to the baby. It may well be that Nelle is feeling weighed down by this major secret and it may come as something of a relief to share the truth with somebody.

However, Nelle will remain adamant that the truth stays hidden. General Hospital spoilers note that she will beg Liesl to keep what she now knows to herself. However, Obrecht will seemingly leave the prison without giving Nelle a firm answer on what she’s planning to do next.

Not only is this ‘lil guy (and his brother) the happiest baby I’ve ever worked with, but possibly EVER encountered! In fact, sometimes we need to bring in the more sedated sibling when the other’s laughing & clapping TOO much! ???? ???? #GH #Wiley #Jonah #Twinning pic.twitter.com/JH5RKKWpuK — Parry Shen (@parryshen) December 21, 2018

In all likelihood, Obrecht will decide to keep this bombshell to herself for now. She doesn’t really have any particular alliance to anybody involved in this baby swap, and she may well decide to hold onto the information until she can use it to her advantage in some way. It also probably benefits her to leave Nelle feeling anxious and uncertain about what comes next.

The sneak peek shared via Twitter shows that not only will Nelle face a confrontation from Liesl, but there’s baby-related action elsewhere as Willow opens up to Michael about her surprise pregnancy. While the struggling teacher surely won’t reveal that she placed her baby for adoption with Lucas and Brad, General Hospital spoilers do indicate that she will allow herself to be vulnerable and explain her grief about the pregnancy and subsequent loss to Michael.

Will Michael make the connection that Willow’s baby was placed with Brad and Lucas? How will Obrecht decide to use this bombshell she learned from Nelle? Fans are anxious to see where this storyline heads as they are ready to see Michael learn that Jonah is still alive. General Hospital spoilers hint that this will be an exciting storyline to watch unfold and viewers have a lot to look forward to in the episodes ahead.