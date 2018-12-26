Seth Rogen’s ‘Home Alone’ Revelation Causes Christmas Confusion

His celebrity pals and Twitter followers had no idea either!

Actor and comedian Seth Rogen shocked his friends — and Twitter followers — on Christmas Eve with a revelation that stunned many.

In the classic hit movie Home Alone, Kevin McAllister leaves behind a wake of destruction when his entire family takes off for the holidays and forgets about him. He’s left to survive on his own, which he cleverly does until two buffoons attempt to break into his home.

Kevin now has to protect himself — and his home — from the guys who want to burglarize his place. He comes up with a crafty plan to make it seem as if he isn’t really home alone. Kevin uses the dialogue from a gangster-type movie entitled Angels with Filthy Souls to help himself out, playing it at a loud volume so that it can be heard from outside.

“Keep the change, ya filthy animal!” the gangster, Johnny, states after having unloaded a machine gun into an interloper.

That’s the line that Seth, 36, was surprised to learn is uttered in Home Alone and only in Home Alone — and not a movie from the film noir era. That’s because Angels with Filthy Souls was created solely to use in this classic Christmas flick, as People reports.

Seth shared his revelation via Twitter on Christmas Eve, and had everyone abuzz.

“My entire childhood, I thought the old timey movie that Kevin watches in Home Alone (Angels With Filthy Souls) was actually an old movie,” he wrote on Twitter.

Many of Seth’s fellow actors and celebrity pals were stunned by the news, too.

“IT’S NOT????” responded Chris Evans, star of Captain America.

“It isn’t? (Dead serious),” added comedian Nick Kroll.

Seth felt bad about ruining it all for Nick, he noted.

“Yeah man. You deserved to find out in a better way than this,” he said.

Even movie director Rodney Rothman couldn’t believe the news.

“I didn’t know it until you just said this,” he replied.

Comic book writer Daniel Kibblesmith apparently was the only one who had an inkling about the snippet’s origin and purpose.

“Me too. And then when the sequel came out and he watches the fake sequel [Angels with Filthier Souls], I thought, “Oh, so that’s why they chose it. In case they made a Home Alone 2,” he confessed.

Angels With Filthy Souls actually was shot in just one day using a set with two walls. Movie viewers saw the name of the short movie when Macaulay Culkin’s character popped the VHS into the player. According to Vanity Fair, the movie name refers to the very real Angels with Dirty Faces from 1938.