Watch Inter Milan Vs. SSC Napoli Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Serie A Top Four Battle Online

Inter Milan face a do-or-die match against the team one rung above them on the Serie A table.

As the first half of the 2018/2019 Serie A season nears its conclusion, Inter Milan face what could be a do-or-die match for whatever title hopes they have left, per Sky Sports, when they host SSC Napoli on the day after Christmas. Napoli currently appear to be the only club with a chance of catching runaway leaders Juventus, and the Naples side also holds an eight-point lead over Inter. But the “Nerazzurri” can at least begin to change the situation by taking three points in a match that will live stream from the San Siro Stadium.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A Boxing Day clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Central European Time at the 80,000-seat San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy, on Wednesday, December 26.

But Inter face an additional handicap, with Belgian midfielder and “enforcer” Radja Nainggolan forced to miss the game due to a team-imposed disciplinary suspension, according to an AFP report. The controversial, heavily tattooed 30-year-old showed up late for training on Sunday — the day after Inter conceded a dispiriting draw to the Italian top-flight’s worst team, Chievo.

Inter have not performed well without Nainggolan in the starting 11. As the Inquisitr reported, the team had won seven league matches in a row heading into November. Then, the Belgian went down with an ankle injury. Inter then proceeded to win just one of their next four in Serie A competition.

Radja Nainggolan will miss Wednesday’s Inter Milan match against Napoli due to a disciplinary suspension. Catherine Ivill / Getty Images

