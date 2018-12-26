‘General Hospital’ Wednesday Spoilers: Lulu Puts Together A Theory And Fills Laura In On Her Suspicions

General Hospital is back with a new episode on Wednesday, December 26, and spoilers hint that there’s a lot packed into this one. Both Nurse Mary Pat and Kiki are dead, and Chase has already started to piece together an argument that the two deaths are related. Now, Lulu is onto that line of thinking and she’s going to be opening up to Laura about her thoughts.

ABC shared a sneak peek into this conversation between Lulu and Laura. While Chase admonished Lulu when she paid him a visit, telling her that he wouldn’t be her mole in the department for her journalistic investigating, she managed to sneak a peek at his file on Kiki and get the information she wanted anyway.

Lulu will explain that she had looked at Kiki’s file on Chase’s desk when she caught a moment without being watched. General Hospital spoilers detail that she’ll explain to Laura that there are similarities between the case, enough for the police to start to see a pattern.

As Lulu will explain, Chase will have started to connect that both bodies were moved and set up in similar ways in public events. In addition, both women died after being attacked with similar instruments. However, Chase hasn’t figured out why these two women would be connected in any significant way, nor does anybody have any idea that Ryan is alive and behind these tragedies.

Carly will be nearby as Lulu and Laura talk and she will manage to overhear just enough to be curious. General Hospital spoilers indicate that she will approach the women at their table and ask if Lulu is essentially saying that there’s a serial killer on the loose in Port Charles.

If Chase catches wind of Lulu’s antics, he’s going to be pretty upset. The PCPD certainly doesn’t want the town in a panic over these deaths and they have a lot more investigating to do before they can provide any significant answers.

In addition, Lulu already caused plenty of trouble a year ago when she threw herself into investigative journalism without much regard for the consequences. Her obsession with Faison wreaked havoc on many in Port Charles and it appears that she’s diving into this without much caution as well.

Ryan already knows that Lulu is doing an anniversary piece on the Ryan-related chaos from 25 years ago. If he catches wind of her digging and the theory she’s building about Kiki and Mary Pat’s deaths being connected, he may decide that he needs to target her next.

So far, General Hospital spoilers haven’t revealed any juicy tidbits regarding how long Ryan’s reign of terror will last this time or how many victims he will claim. She Knows Soaps teases that there is a lot related to this storyline coming up over the next few episodes and viewers will be anxious to see how this plays out.