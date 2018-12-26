‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Christmas Past Memories Cheer Genoa City

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, December 26, brings memories of Christmas past to several residents of Genoa City. While this year’s holiday has been sad for some, remembering holidays gone by helps bring some cheer.

A mysterious figure makes his way to Genoa City, according to She Knows Soaps. It turns out that Victor (Eric Braeden) could not let Christmas pass without coming home to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). Sure, he faces the possibility of arrest for his part in J.T.’s demise, but not even being the prime suspect could keep The Mustache away.

As he tells Nikki to get better and stay with him, Victor reminisces about their very first Christmas together. That year, Victor gifted Nikki a gorgeous white fur coat. Despite all he has, Victor knows that he has nothing if he doesn’t have Nikki, who’s turned out to be the love of his life despite all their ups and downs over the decades.

Now the couple faces significant obstacles, so hopefully, it isn’t too late for Nikki and Victor. The Inquisitr‘s spoilers show that later this week, Nikki goes missing!

Meanwhile, Dina (Marla Adams) and Jack (Peter Bergman) look back on Christmases past. Even last year, Dina could remember Jack and the ornament he made as a child. Dina helped him spell “Jacky” with a “y” instead of “ie.” This year, however, Dina looks at Jack and does not even know who he is at all. The changes in her memory and progression of Dina’s illness over this past year are devastating, and it really hurts Jack to see it especially since Ashley (Eileen Davidson) isn’t there.

There is no love like this love. ???? #YR pic.twitter.com/MtXF9xnIWe — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 24, 2018

Sure, Jack is in a new romance with Kerry (Alice Hunter), and they’re about to jet off to Bora Bora on their first trip together as a couple. Even so, the mother-son duo take some time to try to reflect on the good times they spent together during a somewhat tumultuous relationship.

Finally, Devon (Bryton James) has a difficult time facing his new reality. It’s no surprise because this year is his first Christmas without Hilary. Her death completely changed his world, and he’s had to adjust to a new normal he never asked for and certainly does not want at all. One positive in all this, though, is that Devon’s sister Ana (Lauren Lott) returned, and now they have a second chance at being a family. While it’s not the family Devon imagined earlier this year, his holiday will have some loved ones included, and he has his positive memories of Hilary to help keep her spirit alive.