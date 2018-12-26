Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Celebrate Christmas With Mickey Mouse

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have been a happily married couple for six years. As those who follow the adorable duo know, they enjoy spending time together.

So, Timberlake’s 52.3 million Instagram followers didn’t find it too surprising to learn he and his wife spent a little time with Mickey Mouse in celebration of Christmas 2018.

A few hours ago, the 37-year-old singing sensation posted a picture of himself, his 36-year-old wife, and Mickey Mouse.

Biel kept things comfortable in a pair of ripped blue jeans, a flattering white top, a black jacket, and a pair of white shoes.

Her long locks were relaxed with slight waves as they hung down either side of her face. Biel had a beaming smile painted from cheek to cheek with her hand on her hip as she stood in a bit of a superhero pose.

Justin has his arms folded over his chest as he crouched down and leaned in toward Mickey Mouse.

Timberlake donned a black baseball cap, a dark jacket, dark pants, and dark Nike trainers.

Unlike his wife, Justin had a more serious-looking expression on his face.

“New R&B Group… Merry Christmas from me, @jessicabiel and that guy back there in the cape,” Justin penned in the caption of his photo.

In just a few hours, Timberlake’s followers showered the photo with just over 400,000 likes and over 1,700 comments.

For the most part, the comment section of Justin’s photo contained nothing but love and affection. Many took a few moments to wish Justin and Jessica a Merry Christmas.

While neither Timberlake nor his wife are consistently active on Instagram, they have made an effort to promote his new book in several different posts.

It was a few months ago that Justin published an autobiography called Hindsight & All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me. In the book, Timberlake opens up about his relationship with his wife among many other things.

“When I met Jess, it was undeniable how beautiful she is. I made some sort of sarcastic comment, really dry. Nobody got it except her. She laughed, and I noticed, all of a sudden, and in the way where you wonder if a person’s like you, if they have a very dry, dark sense of humor, too,” he explained in his book.

“It’s as simple as having someone there to open that pickle jar when you can’t get it open and as complicated as deciding to be in each other’s lives forever.That kind of commitment is very special, and we were ready to jump,” Biel said to People Magazine during an interview back in 2012 when she opened up about marrying Timberlake.