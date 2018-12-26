Shirtless And Hunky Shemar Moore Shows Off Sultry Dance Moves In Hot Video Shared In Time For Christmas

On Christmas Eve, the 'S.W.A.T.' star moved and grooved in a video he reposted for his fans.

Back in May, S.W.A.T. star Shemar Moore showed off his impeccable dance moves outside his home while clutching a celebratory glass of wine. It’s amazing he didn’t spill it, as he was churning and grinding like an exotic dancer.

He was heralding the end of the first year of his new show and the fact that it had been renewed for a second season.

Shemar’s fans were happy for him, and they were beyond thrilled with his dance moves set to Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You.” Shirtless with his six-pack showing, Shemar put on some sexy choreography for everyone to enjoy.

Just in time for the holiday season, Shemar decided to repost that awesome video on Christmas Eve. That was quite the gift to give to all of his adoring fans!

“Let’s remember that I WAS a goofball… and … WILL ALWAYS be a goofball!!! When SWAT and WORK gives me a BREAK!!! More silly n sexy goofball moments in the future… in the meantime… HAPPY HOLIDAYS!!!!” he shared.

Many of his Instagram followers wished him a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays, too. A few others asked him if he wouldn’t mind putting himself under their Christmas tree as a very special gift just for them.

“Made my Christmas!” one Instagram user wrote.

“Merry Christmas to me Baby Boy! Thanks for the dance!” another posted.

In his original post, Shemar captioned the video, “Put that body on ME!!!”

“BROWN SUGAR in da building!!! If you like CHOCOLATE… HOLLAAAAAA!!! ….. ENJOY tonight’s SWAT FINALE!!! ….. THANK YOU ALL for LOVING on me and BELIEVING in me, and SUPPORTING MY DREAM!!!” he posted.

Despite the countless people who shared their appreciation for his gift of the drool-worthy video, others weren’t as kind. Some said he couldn’t dance and others said he moved like a grandpa. Another person commented that he looked the one lonely drunk guy at a party dancing all by himself.

Not one to allow haters to hate, Shemar lashed back and shocked his fans with his response the first time he shared the video.

“I don’t care if I can or cannot dance I’m having fun. I’m rich, talented, take care of my friends and family … Look in the mirror 48 years old do you look like me?” he retorted.

The S.W.A.T. star and former fashion model is best known for his roles as Malcolm Winters on The Young and the Restless and as Derek Morgan on Criminal Minds. He also hosted Soul Train and was a regular on Birds of Prey. Let’s hope he doesn’t listen to the naysayers and shares more fun videos in the future.