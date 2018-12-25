Kim Kardashian And Pal Paris Hilton Go Sledding While Wearing Gowns At Annual Christmas Party

The pair are adorably childlike in their enthusiasm to sled at the family's annual holiday bash.

She may be a mom and millionaire, but Kim Kardashian is a kid at heart, which she proved at the annual KarJenner family’s Christmas Eve bash.

Just because there isn’t any snow near where she lives in sunny Southern California doesn’t mean Kim isn’t going to forget about a favorite wintertime activity: sledding. The 38-year-old and her hubby Kanye West held the crazy fun Christmas Eve celebration at their lavish estate and just for the occasion, she set up a sledding area complete with artificial snow, reported PEOPLE.

Kim hoped all of the guests would enjoy the special holiday activity, but no one expected Kim to lead the way. She was dressed in a gorgeous cream-colored floor-length gown with billowing sleeves and a very low cut front that laced up; she of course had the laces undone. Her longtime friend Paris Hilton, 37, was in attendance wearing a short and sultry little red dress.

Despite their gorgeous gowns, both declared they were going sledding. And neither one was changing out of their dresses! Kim’s significant other Kanye captured the crazy girls’ enthusiastic excitement about sledding down the hill. He shared the video to his Twitter account and captioned it “BFF.”

The two are hysterical to watch as they gear up to fly down the hill.

“You guys, Paris and I are going to go down the sled!” Kim called out, beaming.

Paris danced in the background then shouted, “Let’s do it!”

The two clasp hands and Kim snatches onto a red sled to share with her buddy. Kanye’s video ends before we get to see them actually go flying down the hill, much to everyone’s disappointment.

“The West residence party is a winter wonderland with a huge mountain. … It’s literally Calabasas turned into Colorado,” Kim said in a series of videos.

This year was the first time Kim and Kanye offered up her home for the family’s annual holiday gathering. It’s normally been held at Kris Jenner’s home. Kim clarified to PEOPLE that her mom is still hosting it, only the venue location has changed.

“We have a little bit more space,” the Kimoji creator explained.

Not only were Paris, the Jenners, the Wests, and the Kardashians at the soiree, but so were a slew of other A-list guests including Alex Rodriguez and sweetheart Jennifer Lopez; Sia; Dave Chapelle; Tyler, the Creator; Kimora Lee Simmons; and John Legend, who graced the crowd with live performances of songs off his Christmas album.