The Royal Fab Four Step Out Together – Meghan & Prince Harry Join Prince William & Kate For Christmas Service

For months, rumors of a feud have swirled around the royals, and some even thought that the Christmas traditions they once participated in as a family would be tossed due to the drama. But the “Fab Four” stepped out today for a royal Christmas service, and it seems that, for now, all is right in the kingdom.

Newlyweds Meghan Markle and Prince Harry joined Prince William and Kate Middleton for a Christmas day church service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene. Markle, who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry in the spring, locked arms with her husband as she chatted happily with Duchess Kate on the way into the service. Harry and William gave smiles and waves to the crowds waiting around the church to catch a glimpse of the beloved royal family.

Duchess Kate wore a festive red coat and hat set and had her hair pinned half back showing off her signature blowout. She accessorized with suede gloves in a deep burgundy and carried a leather clutch in the same hue. She wore a silver leaf pin on her lapel and wore classic, small, silver hoop earrings.

Duchess Meghan wore a dark navy dress under a long tailored jacket, that, as People Magazine reported, is part of the Victoria Beckham line. The indigo coat, which retails for over $3,000, hits below the knee and is made of cashmere. She topped off her look with a low, chic bun and a matching blue fascinator adorned with a feather. She carried leather gloves and a Victoria Beckham powder box style purse. She wore a simple silver necklace and small matching earrings.

The royals joined the queen at her Sandringham Estate for lunch following the service, which People revealed will involve roast turkey and steamed pudding. Though there were reports that William and Kate would be spending Christmas in Bucklebury with the Middletons, they all gathered together to watch the queen’s annual Christmas broadcast, which was televised to the nation.

“It’s been a busy year for my family, with two weddings and two babies – and another child expected soon. It helps to keep a grandmother well occupied. Through the many changes I have seen over the years, faith, family and friendship have been not only a constant for me but a source of personal comfort and reassurance,” the queen said during her address.

The royal family has never formally addressed the tension between the two couples, a source close to the palace told People that there has been some shake up in the dynamics of the family since Meghan’s arrival.

“Wives do change the dynamic, and they both have very strong wives. If you bring two independent-minded women from the real world into the royal world, they are going to want to have an impact,” the source admitted.