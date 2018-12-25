Terrence Howard Proposes To His Ex-Wife Mira Pak Three Years After They Divorce

Terrence Howard and Mira Pak divorced in 2015 after two years of marriage. After rekindling their romance earlier this year, it seems as though the couple is ready to give their union another shot. On Sunday night, Howard proposed to Pak again at an intimate dinner with family and friends at the Crustacean restaurant in Beverly Hills.

TMZ reported that the Empire star commissioned the gorgeous 7-karat ring through celebrity jewelry Big Baller. The stunning diamond and rose gold bangle, reportedly worth around $1 million, has a round solitaire cut flanked by smaller diamonds around the band. Howard shared the snaps of the glistening band and an accompanying video to his 780,000 followers on Instagram, giving a shoutout to the jeweler and the restaurant.

“It took me 45 years to find you but now that I have you in my 50th year, I will spend the rest of eternity at your side,” Howard said during the proposal.

Pak, a model and restaurateur, wore a stunning gown to the dinner Sunday night. She looked surprised and tearful as Howard spoke sweetly to her before asking her to remarry him. The couple has one son together, Qirin.

Previously, Howard was married his to ex-wife Lori McCommas for 13 years, who he also remarried following their divorce in 2005. After their final split in 2007, the Hustle & Flow actor was married to Michelle Ghent for three years before beginning his relationship with Pak. According to Vulture, Howard was accused of domestic violence against both McCommas and Ghent.

Last year, Howard took to Twitter to engage in an epic rant calling out his abusers and making note of what he called a “double standard” in regards to domestic violence.

“I’ve never been abusive to anyone in my entire life. I have loved and paid the price for love. I am the same loving being since day 1! When I say that I’ve made mistakes, it is not regarding violence but judgement. Trusting the wrong people! This double standard that has permitted abusive women to feel that they can assault a man and not reap where they have sowed is wrong,” Howard said in the lengthy Twitter rant.

The tirade came shortly after Ghent dropped a 2015 lawsuit against Howard for assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligent infliction of emotional distress. After having his name resurface for the abuse in the media for the alleged infraction, as well as the 2001 allegations from Lori McCommas, Howard used his social media platform to tell his side of the story.

“Having an altercation is very different than abuse … and for the record I never punched her in the face get the facts straight,” Howard continued in the string of Tweets.