Meghan Trainor Slipped Into Stunning Hand-Sewn Wedding Gown For Dreamy Ceremony Just 3 Days Before Christmas

She got engaged on her birthday last year, then decided to wed on her 25th birthday.

Meghan Trainor may be “all about that bass,” but she’s also all about wearing a gorgeous Berta gown complimented with a handmade veil and cape covered with hundreds of hand-sewn appliques, crystals, and beads.

One year after becoming engaged to Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara, he and popstar Meghan wed on her 25th birthday during a romantic ceremony in Los Angeles.

Designer Berta Balilti told PEOPLE that Meghan reached out to her for help with her stunning custom-designed gown. She wanted something that would show off her famous figure.

“Meghan loved the Berta look and style to begin with, and she had her eyes set on a specific new design from the brand’s new Athens collection,”said Balilti, who founded the Israeli-based bridal fashion house Berta. “She just had a few modification requests to make it a bit more modest, but the main inspiration was a sparkly glamorous look, which we’re known for.”

“I told [stylist Hayley Atkin,] ‘Hey, I want sparkly and I want it to show my curves,'” Trainor told PEOPLE. She added that she’s “been working hard on my body” and wanted to highlight it. So Atkin pulled a dress for Meghan that she helped create just for her, but it just didn’t feel right.

“I didn’t have that moment, like, ‘Wow,'” Meghan told Bride magazine. “Luckily, I do fittings a lot, so I know what it’s supposed to feel like. And then I was like, ‘Let’s do another thing and just bring a bunch of dresses.'”

Meghan ended up falling in love with a dress she had never imagined liking.

“[Atkin] brought one that was completely opposite, off the shoulder, very elegant, very plain and just classy. And I put that on, and everyone in the room was like, ‘Oh my God!'” Meghan shared.

“I didn’t look like a glam pop star — I just looked like a really beautiful woman that I’ve always wanted to look like since I was my uncomfortable 13-year-old self, and I was just like reaching out to her like, ‘We did it!'” she said.

With just two months and two fittings, Meghan’s dress was ready.

“I couldn’t stop doing this goofy smile, where I was like, looking at myself in the mirror,” Meghan said. “That’s when it kind of really hit me, like, ‘Wow, I’m gonna be so pretty!’ and I just started yelling at everyone, ‘I’m gonna be so pretty!'”

Her dress looked incredible in one photo Meghan posted on Instagram where they posed against a massive wall of white roses.

“I’m a wifey for lifey!” she wrote.

Meghan opted to change into something a tiny bit more casual and comfortable for the reception. She slipped into a sexy sheer lace suit straight off the runway from Canadian fashion designer Rita Vinieris. She paired it with Aldo sneakers for a total Meghan look.