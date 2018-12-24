Brittany Cartwright Looks Thinner Than Ever While Attending Church With Jax Taylor, See The Weight Loss Photo

See Brittany Cartwright's thinnest look yet.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are currently in Kentucky, where they will likely spend Christmas with her family. While there, they’ve both shared impressive photos of their physiques.

During a visit to church on Sunday, December 23, the Vanderpump Rules couple posed for a photo with her mom. In the photo, Cartwright showed off her slimmed down frame and face as she stood in between her fiancé and her mom.

“Great church service this morning,” Cartwright wrote in the caption of the photo on Instagram.

Taylor and Cartwright arrived in Kentucky last week, after enjoying a Christmas celebration with friends in Los Angeles days prior. As some may have seen, Cartwright posted a photo of herself and her friends — including Ariana Madix, Stassi Schroeder, Rachel O’Brien, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, and Scheana Marie — celebrating Christmas in their “ugly” sweaters on Instagram.

“Christmas Card,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram photo, which was taken at The Belmont in West Hollywood, California.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules may have also noticed, Taylor and Cartwright also spent time celebrating Thanksgiving with their friends in Los Angeles last month. The pair shared a number of photos of themselves with Stassi Schroeder and her boyfriend, Beau Clark, who they vacationed with in Palm Springs for the holiday.

Below is the photo Brittany Cartwright shared of herself, Jax Taylor, and her mom Sherri at church.

Brittany Cartwright / Instagram

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have been sharing the ins and outs of their relationship with fans on Vanderpump Rules for the last few years. Next year, the couple will be seen tying the knot in Kentucky.

While it has yet to be officially confirmed that the wedding will be seen on Vanderpump Rules, or on their yet-to-be-renewed spinoff — Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky— Andy Cohen suggested it would be filmed during an episode of Watch What Happens Live earlier this month.

Earlier this month, Taylor and Cartwright opened up about wedding planning during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“It’s actually, knock on wood, it’s running smoother than expected,” Taylor said.

As for Cartwright, she revealed she’s already found a dress.

“I did not mean to, but the very first place I went to I actually found a dress,” Cartwright recalled. “I’m not gonna just announce the designer and stuff just yet because I don’t want [Jax] to know anything about it.”

To see more of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Mondays. The show airs at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.