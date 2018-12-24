Kate Middleton Called ‘Cheaps-Kate’ By British Press After She Does Christmas Shopping At Discount Store

Kate Middleton stunned shoppers at a local British discount store named The Range in King’s Lynn in Norfolk by doing some last-minute Christmas gift shopping with her children in tow. The store is near the Sandringham Estate where she and Prince William will be spending the holidays with the royal family.

The Sun called the Duchess of Cambridge “Cheaps-Kate” as she happily mingled with the other shoppers, looking like an ordinary mom hunting for the best bargains. Middleton reportedly purchased lots of photos, children’s books, and artist materials before waiting on line with everyone else before paying for her purchases at the register.

The Sun reported that one shopper noted, “I did a double-take when I saw her. You don’t expect to see royals shopping at The Range.”

It is believed Kate was buying for fellow royals who like to trade small, fun gifts during the holiday season.

The same source said to the Sun that she was stunned to see the future queen of England spending her time in a discount store when she could easily shop online or in a high-end store.

In fact, Kate looked so much like every other woman there that the source said it was only when she saw Middleton and Prince William’s children that she knew she was in the presence of royalty.

With Middleton on her shopping expedition were Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3, reported the Sun.

The source said to the Sun, “I recognized little Prince George holding Kate’s hand and ­Charlotte with a red bow in her hair.

“Their protection officers were keeping a discreet distance so they looked like any other family out grabbing last-minute Christmas bargains,” she explained.

“When Kate got to the checkouts I plucked up the courage to ask if she’d do a selfie with me and my kids. She very politely declined. She was so nice, explaining she was just doing a bit of Christmas shopping,” concluded the source to the news outlet.

Sources revealed to HarpersBazaar that Kate would be spending Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with the royal family at Sandringham, along with Prince William and their three children.

The couple will then visit the Middleton family at their home in Bucklebury, Berkshire, in the days following Christmas. They will no longer alternate holidays as they have done in the past several years, according to Us Weekly.

“Moving forward, Kate and William will continue to do Sandringham every Christmas Eve and Day as opposed to alternating like they used to,” an insider revealed to the publication.

The reason they will no longer do so? They want to spend more time with the reigning monarchs, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip.

“With the queen and Philip’s advancing ages, skipping years isn’t an option anymore,” said the source to Us.