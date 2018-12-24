Kate Middleton Called ‘Cheaps-Kate’ By British Press After She Does Christmas Shopping At Discount Store

Kate Middleton stunned shoppers at a local British discount store named The Range in King’s Lynn in Norfolk by doing some last-minute Christmas gift shopping with her children in tow. The store is near the Sandringham Estate where she and Prince William will be spending the holidays with the royal family.
The Sun called the Duchess of Cambridge “Cheaps-Kate” as she happily mingled with the other shoppers, looking like an ordinary mom hunting for the best bargains. Middleton reportedly purchased lots of photos, children’s books, and artist materials before waiting on line with everyone else before paying for her purchases at the register.
The Sun reported that one shopper noted, “I did a double-take when I saw her. You don’t expect to see royals shopping at The Range.”
It is believed Kate was buying for fellow royals who like to trade small, fun gifts during the holiday season.
The same source said to the Sun that she was stunned to see the future queen of England spending her time in a discount store when she could easily shop online or in a high-end store.
In fact, Kate looked so much like every other woman there that the source said it was only when she saw Middleton and Prince William’s children that she knew she was in the presence of royalty.
With Middleton on her shopping expedition were Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3, reported the Sun.
The source said to the Sun, “I recognized little Prince George holding Kate’s hand and Charlotte with a red bow in her hair.
“Their protection officers were keeping a discreet distance so they looked like any other family out grabbing last-minute Christmas bargains,” she explained.
Dec 22, The Duchess of Cambridge was seen shopping at the Range in Norfolk to buy festive gifts. Kate, who was with George and Charlotte, mingled with crowds and picked up a festive gifts. . . . . . . Kate’s new jacket is the tweed @dubarryofireland Bracken style! . . . . #katemiddleton #duchessofcambridge#christmas#shoppong#britishroyalfamily #princegeorge #princesscharlotte #kate#duchess
“When Kate got to the checkouts I plucked up the courage to ask if she’d do a selfie with me and my kids. She very politely declined. She was so nice, explaining she was just doing a bit of Christmas shopping,” concluded the source to the news outlet.
Sources revealed to HarpersBazaar that Kate would be spending Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with the royal family at Sandringham, along with Prince William and their three children.
The couple will then visit the Middleton family at their home in Bucklebury, Berkshire, in the days following Christmas. They will no longer alternate holidays as they have done in the past several years, according to Us Weekly.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family. The photograph, taken by Matt Porteous, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children at Anmer Hall. This photograph features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year.
“Moving forward, Kate and William will continue to do Sandringham every Christmas Eve and Day as opposed to alternating like they used to,” an insider revealed to the publication.
"We should never forget our military families and all the service you do for us all. We are really looking forward to flying to Cyprus tomorrow and meeting some of the mums and dads of the little ones we have met today. I am sure they will be thrilled with all your cards and gifts, so thank you for posting them today." – The Duchess of Cambridge, as she and The Duke hosted a Christmas Party for families and children of deployed personnel from RAF Coningsby and RAF Marham serving in Cyprus.
The reason they will no longer do so? They want to spend more time with the reigning monarchs, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip.
“With the queen and Philip’s advancing ages, skipping years isn’t an option anymore,” said the source to Us.