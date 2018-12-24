Lisa Vanderpump Breaks Down As She Fires James Kennedy From SUR, Says Young DJ Reminds Her Of Her Late Brother

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star struggles with firing the difficult DJ from SUR as she compares him to her late brother Mark.

Lisa Vanderpump got emotional on Vanderpump Rules this week as she dealt with workplace drama with an employee who reminded her of her late brother Mark. On the most recent episode of the Bravo reality show, the SUR owner struggled with reconciling her sympathies for DJ James Kennedy with his inappropriate behavior toward female employees at the high-end eatery.

After Kennedy body-shamed Katie Maloney at L.A. Pride, Maloney gave her boss Lisa Vanderpump an ultimatum. The Vanderpump Rules queen bee confronted James then broke down in tears after firing him, according to People.

Vanderpump called Kennedy out for his disrespectful talk to women, then informed him, “You put me in a very, very difficult position. I cannot have you as one of the faces of my company with the way you disrespect women.”

While Kennedy blamed his erratic behavior on alcohol and promised that he would swear off drinking for good, Vanderpump had had enough and shot down his pleas for another chance.

“James, I want you to grow up and pull yourself together,” Vanderpump said. “You are responsible for your actions, and you will be held accountable. You have to change in your life, and this is going to be a life-changing moment for you, I hope.”

But not all Vanderpump Rules fans agreed with Lisa Vanderpump’s decision to fire James Kennedy. Some viewers pointed out that Katie Maloney and some of the other SURvers are “mean girls” who dish it out but can’t take it back. You can see some of the viewer response to James Kennedy’s firing below.

@LisaVanderpump watching back the show and how those bully mean girls egged him on on purpose and waited for that moment when he was drunk to gang up on him and his girl , how did you feel after seeing that? I turned it off after James walked off . #teamjameskennedy — Kate (@kafricawala) December 24, 2018

So mad at @LisaVanderpump for firing James. He was provoked. Katie is just as much to blame for pride. #vanderpumprules — S (@mountainbunni) December 24, 2018

I love Katie y’all I do. But if Lisa is going to fire James, she needs to fire Katie too. She made comments about James’ shorts and body too. Body shaming should not be tolerated not ANY form male OR female. #pumprules #VanderpumpRules #vanderpump — J. (@jehouse_) December 17, 2018

Lisa Vanderpump has long had a soft spot for James Kennedy. The wealthy restaurateur later broke down in tears as she likened the troubled SUR DJ to her brother Mark Vanderpump, who died by suicide at age 59.

“I think I’m sensitive to the fact that James, he’s a young DJ like my brother was. And there are kind of two paths you can take: the right one and the wrong one. I see this kind of almost like an echo. So I don’t know.”

This is not the first time this season Lisa Vanderpump has mentioned her late brother, who was found dead at his home in Gloucestershire, England, on the same day as the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 6 finale.

We are so well behaved,yet we were sooo naughty @mark vanderpump growing up #funnytimes pic.twitter.com/Drlu7KuJ4k — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) May 11, 2015

Earlier this month on the Vanderpump Rules season premiere, Lisa Vanderpump broke down as she recalled her close relationship with her late brother.

“It’s been five weeks since my only sibling, my brother who was 16 months older than me, passed away through suicide,” Vanderpump said. “Obviously it just being the two of us, we were more like twins. It’s been incredibly difficult, but we have to keep moving forward and make the people that were so important in our lives proud as they watch down over us.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.