Orlando Brown Believes Michael Jackson Is His Dad As Dr Phil Interview Goes Viral

Orlando Brown’s latest appearance on Dr. Phil has fans everywhere deeply concerned. While many have speculated about the severity of the troubled actor’s substance abuse, his latest interview raises concerns about his mental health. On December 21, Orlando sat down for an intervention with Dr. Phil McGraw. In the segment, which aired on December 21, Orlando Brown discussed his legal problems and bouts with substance abuse. By the need of the episode, many viewers were left completely baffled and Orlando’s reference to Michael Jackson only made things more complicated.

According to Hollywood Life, Orlando Brown reportedly believes Michael Jackson is his dad. The former That’s So Raven star referenced the King of Pop as his “dad” when he explained the reason for his snake eye contacts. “They’re my Michael Jackson eyelids,” Orlando said of his contacts. “From [the] ‘Thriller’ [music video].”

As bizarre as it may seem, Orlando adamantly defended his beliefs and even went a step further by stating what he believes is his full name. According to Orlando, his name is “Orlando Brown Prince Michael Jackson Jr. aka Blanket.” Since Orlando Brown made the statement while laughing, there’s a reason to believe he was simply joking but many fans have still found the intervention troubling.

“My full name is Orlando Brown Prince Michael Jackson Jr. aka Blanket,” the actor said, laughing.

“My nickname I gave to myself. My father was Michael Jackson, the great Michael Jackson…I used to always wonder why I’m so astronomically blessed and gifted when it comes to being talented. I rap, sing and I do everything immaculately. The eyes. And also just speaking to different Jackson family members that, you know, have confirmed it. So yeah, it’s a blessing to know that. I can sit here today and say, that yeah, that Michael Jackson was my father.”

Later in the interview, things got a bit more confusing when Orlando Brown mentioned Michael Jackson again. The troubled actor reportedly backpedaled and admitted that Michael Jackson wasn’t his biological father but more of a father-figure. Then, he admitted he’d never met the King of Pop in person but insists his “father” would have wanted him to inherit his famous Neverland Ranch. “I know my father would have wanted me to have it,” Orlando said of the late, legendary singer and his ranch. “He left it for me.”

The bizarre interview has caught the attention of fans everywhere and multiple clips have gone viral on social media. Concerned fans are hoping Dr. Phil’s intervention was effective and Orlando Brown receives the help he needs.