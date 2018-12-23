‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Elizabeth Hendrickson Teases What Might Be Developing Between Margaux And Sonny

Fans of General Hospital have been watching things shift in the dynamic between Margaux Dawson (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard.) While the two characters were initially adversaries when she arrived in Port Charles, their icy distaste for one another has thawed and many viewers suspect that an affair might be on the way. In fact, Sonny’s wife Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright), has already made mention of the possibility and she’s got her eye on Margaux.

Hendrickson chatted with ABC Soaps in Depth and hinted that Margaux and Sonny may find themselves unable to resist being drawn together. When the actress first started to appear on General Hospital, it looked as if she might end up romantically involved with Drew (Billy Miller.) It would have seemed like a natural step to have Hendrickson and Miller together, since they had a huge fan base supporting their pairing when they played Chloe and Billy on Young and Restless.

However, nothing has really progressed on that front and now it certainly appears that the writers might tinker with a Margaux and Sonny affair.

“Sonny’s tugging at her heartstrings in ways she wasn’t expecting – and doesn’t really want – to feel!”

The General Hospital actress knows that if her character does wreak havoc in Sonny and Carly’s marriage, fans are going to be vocal about it. Despite that, Hendrickson seems game to tackle the challenge. Hendrickson noted that both she and Benard have fun trying to hit the moments that give fans a peek at the humanity in their characters. So far it sounds as if, professionally, Maurice and Elizabeth are having a blast working together.

Has Margaux's truce with Sonny affected her work, West Coast? A brand-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @Theehendrickson #GH55 pic.twitter.com/onmlHopC8M — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 18, 2018

Elizabeth suggests that Sonny and Carly would be her ideal supercouple to shake up in large part because she respects Benard and Wright so much. She knows the fans would be quite upset over it, but she admits she would love it if Margaux and Sonny were to hook up.

Hendrickson said that she’d also love to see Margaux and Sonny working together in some sense. Ultimately, she said she’s open to anything as long as General Hospital keeps her character around and alive.

According to Soap Dirt, the writers are definitely considering a romance between Sonny and Margaux, and Maurice seems to support the idea. While he reportedly loves working with Laura, he’s apparently voiced some concerns that things have gotten a little stale with Sonny and Carly. The two characters always seem to be drawn back to one another, but spoilers suggest that there might be a shakeup on the way soon.

Should General Hospital try out a romance between Margaux and Sonny? Are Sonny and Carly destined to be together regardless of the rough moments they’ve weathered as a pair? Stay tuned for additional spoilers as they become available to see where things head next for these characters.