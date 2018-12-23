Alessandra Ambrosio Shows Off Her Amazing Bikini Body On The Brazilian Beach

Alessandra Ambrosio has got it, and this week she took to the beaches of Brazil to flaunt it.

The Victoria’s Secret model was photographed hitting the beach in Florianópolis wearing a very revealing white and red striped bikini. The Daily Mail caught pictures of the model’s day at the beach, noting that Ambrosio kept it classy while still showing off some skin.

“Covering up a bit, Alessandra added a sand-colored cardigan while carrying her phone on a crossbody strap,” the report noted. “She carried her sandals in her hand and kept away from the sun’s glare with a pair of round, retro shades. The Brazilian beauty topped things off with a straw hat and a few glittering necklaces.”

The trip to the beach was a rare day off for the very busy model, though she didn’t appear in this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

While she may have an enviable physique, Ambrosio said she has a unique workout regiment to stay so fit. In a 2016 interview with Byrdie, Alessandra shared that she never started working out until she was 23 or 24 years old — unless going out and dancing with friends counts as a workout. Alessandra said it just never crossed her mind to go to the gym.

The model said that has now changed. She has undertaken a wide variety of exercises, including going for hikes and playing volleyball on beach. While it wasn’t clear if Alessandra had time to play volleyball at her latest trip, but she certainly looked to be in good enough shape for it.

The model shared that a friend turned her on to celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson, and has since started going to her studio once a week, but said she still has an aversion to cardio.

Alessandra Ambrósio curte dia de praia com amiga pic.twitter.com/jItvXOk3je — Cenas das Novelas (@cenasdasnovelas) December 23, 2018

“I started working out once a day at her studio. It’s amazing; she does this dance cardio thing that’s incredible,” Ambrosio shared. “I hate doing cardio, so for me, that’s the only way. It puts me back to when I was 19, dancing again, sweating. It’s fun and at the same time you’re getting in shape.”

Whatever she is doing seems to be working out pretty well, as the 37-year-old model is still turning heads with her amazing physique. Her trip to the beach in Brazil garnered plenty of attention, and fans who shared pictures of the bikini-clad model on social media had plenty of praise for her.

