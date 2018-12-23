What Has Jimmy Don Been Up To Since ‘Fixer Upper’ Ended?

Hearts of HGTV fans everywhere broke when the longstanding series Fixer Upper came to an end after five seasons. According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, Chip and Joanna felt a sense of relief when the series came to a close because the series had begun to make him and his wife feel caged and trapped.

“Jo and I couldn’t figure it out. I mean, why? You’re getting to have all this fun, right? But it’s like if I put a camera in your face and said, ‘Hey, say something funny.’ Or if I put a camera in your face and said, ‘Hey, be smart.’ I just struggled with that environment. Especially at the end of it,” the Flip or Flop star explained.

While Chip, Joanna, and their children were definitely the stars of the series, they were not the only regulars to make appearances on the show. As the series progressed, fans came to know and love other regulars, including woodworker Clint Harp from Clint Harp Designs and metal craftsman Jimmy Don Holmes from JDH Iron Designs.

After five long seasons of developing an incredibly loyal fan base, it isn’t too surprising that some of the show’s followers want to know what happened to some of the other regulars.

According to Country Living, Jimmy Don Holmes makes an effort to keep his 69,000 followers on Instagram updated on his life and his business.

Today, Jimmy is the proud owner of a trailer shopped located near the Magnolia Market in Texas. He sells a collection of homemade signs and home decor. He, however, admitted during an interview with Waco Tribune-Herald that he is very careful to make sure his products are nothing like the products sold at the Silos as he would never want to do anything to damage the relationship he has with Chip and Joanna.

The metal worker opened up about being eternally grateful for all the business Chip and Joanna drummed up for him thanks to Fixer Upper. While he resisted admitting it for a period of time, he now recognizes the fact that the HGTV series turned him into a bit of a famous metal worker.

On average, there are nearly 400 people who visit his trailer shop every day, where Jimmy Don sells metal signs and home decor ranging in price from $40 to $150. Those interested in shopping or just looking around can find his store right across the street from Magnolia sitting on South Eighth Street.

A separate piece by Country Living reports, Chip has also made an effort to update Fixer Upper fans on how Shorty has been doing and what he’s been doing since the show concluded. According to Chip’s update, Shorty is living “the best life.”