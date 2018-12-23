Kim Kardashian’s 2018 Best Nine Instagram Photos Are All About Family

It's time for everyone to jump back on the #bestnine train.

As 2018 comes to a close, it’s time for Instagram users to assemble their #BestNine collages for their timeline. Several years ago, the tradition began when users of the platform could use a free service which would scan their images of the past year and select the top nine most-liked photos. The nine-photo collages became popular every December as users would use the hashtag to celebrate the best moments of their year.

Using the Best Nine website, anyone can also check the most popular photos of their favorite celebrities. Many have already begun researching Kim Kardashian’s most liked photos of the year, and according to Best Nine, most of Kim’s revolve around her children. Naturally, there is one shocking photo among the bunch.

Kim’s most liked photo of the year was her February 26 post alongside baby Chicago. In the photo, Kim used a Snapchat filter on her and her new baby. The photo marked the first time Chicago made an appearance on Instagram, drawing in 7.372 million likes from waiting fans. Her second most-popular photo wasn’t far behind with 7.317 million likes on September 24. Kim captioned the photo “the triplets” which was a shot of Chicago, True Thompson, and Stormi Webster.

April 4 marked the third-most popular Kim photo of the year with 6.877 million likes, showcasing the West family. The portrait includes Kim, Kanye West, North, Saint, and Chicago. In the caption, Kim noted how hard it was to take a family photo and the kids all started crying right after the photo was taken.

Kim’s six other most-popular photos of the year all fall within the 5 million-likes range. Her August 7 photo of Chicago and Saint was adored by fans and garnered 5.901 million likes. Kim noted in the caption of the post that her two kids were inseparable. Kim’s June 27 birthday post in dedication to sister Khloe Kardashian was her fifth most-liked photo of the year with 5.712 million likes.

In sixth-place was one of Kim’s October 31 Halloween posts. The very popular photo was of Kim with her sisters Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner as they all sported Victoria’s Secret runway looks. The post earned 5.537 million double taps from Kardashian fans. No. 7 went to a solo photo of Chicago on March 17 which earned a respectable 5.343 million likes.

The last two most-liked photos from Kim came on January 29 and August 22. The first gained a lot of attention on social media as Kim bared all and only blurred out her chest while flashing open her jacket. The photo earned 5.510 million likes from very shocked fans. The No. 9 most liked photo was of Kim alongside Kanye on vacation looking very chic. It pulled in 5.256 million likes.

At the time of this publication, Kim’s total likes for the year stood at just over 1.339 billion on 602 posts.