A24 Horror Movie ‘The Hole In The Ground’ Has On-Demand And Theatrical Release Date

A24 is wasting no time following up their 2018 horror hit Hereditary with a film they hope will make a similar splash with critics and at the box office. Recently it was announced that A24 acquired The Hole in the Ground, a horror film directed by Lee Cronin. A24 plans to release it at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, however no other theatrical release date was immediately announced.

According to a recent report from Bloody-Disgusting, DirecTV will have exclusive streaming rights to The Hole in the Ground, beginning on January 31, 2019. It will also receive a limited theatrical run on March 1, 2019. If the film generates a major response from critics and fans in its limited release formats, as with Hereditary, there’s a good chance it will receive a wide theatrical release.

The Hole In The Ground stars Seána Kerslake, James Cosmo, Kati Outinen, and James Quinn Markey in a script co-written by Stephen Shields and director Lee Cronin. The film’s official synopsis describes a plot about a mother who loses her son in a sink hole on their property. When her son inexplicably re-appears, he begins acting differently.

“Sarah and her young son Chris move to a new home in the Irish countryside, next to a forest that hides an enormous sinkhole. One night, Chris vanishes, and when he reappears he seems unharmed and unchanged. But, as his behavior grows increasingly disturbing, Sarah begins to fear that the boy who has returned may not be her son at all.”

A24 is also set to release another horror film in 2019 from Ari Aster, the writer and director of Hereditary. The movie is called Midsommar and is scheduled for release on August 9, 2019.

Prior to Hereditary, A24 has been releasing a number of original horror films, most of which have landed extremely well with movie critics and at the box office. Hereditary made more at the worldwide box office than any other movie in A24 history, while movies like The Witch and Green Room helped solidify A24 as a heavy hitter in the horror world. Alongside successful horror movie franchise revivals like Stephen King’s IT and Halloween, which have garnered critical acclaim and dominated box offices, many horror fans are considering the genre to have entered a new golden age.

The Hole in the Ground was given an R rating by the Motion Picture Association of America for “disturbing images.”