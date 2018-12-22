‘The Young And The Restless’ Fans Doubt Mariah And Tessa’s Love

Recently, on The Young and the Restless, Mariah recommitted fully to her relationship with Tessa, despite all the lies and drama they’ve experienced this past year. Sharon helped participate when Victoria and Nikki kidnapped Tessa, and now Mariah has chosen her girlfriend over her mother, and nothing has been right since then.

CBS Soaps In Depth asked readers if they believe that Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) could survive against all the odds, and viewers answered with a resounding “no.” In fact, a mere 14 percent believe that the couple will ultimately overcome the lies. A huge 86 percent think that there is no hope for this pairing, which was not very popular in the first place.

Part of the reason fans never appreciated Mariah and Tessa together is that when they first started seeing each other, Tessa had been dating Mariah’s brother, Noah (Robert Adamson). Plus, Mariah had been dating Devon (Bryton James) while Devon and Hilary were on a break. The fact that Mariah cheated with her brother’s girlfriend never really sit right or seemed to align with the character since she’d never really shown a desire to date women until that time. Plus, cheating with her brother’s girlfriend does not seem like Mariah.

Today on #YR, Sharon tries to make amends with Mariah and Kyle cooks up a surprise for Lola. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/MpMC7syZad pic.twitter.com/nM87ML6SaB — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 21, 2018

Now, Mariah had planned to break things off with Tessa when Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Sharon kidnapped her to try to force her to tell them where J.T.’s body is. Tessa did not know, but instead of taking her back to Genoa City safely, they left her alone and freezing in the woods as a lesson because she had blackmailed them.

Tessa reached out to Mariah, and Mariah picked her up. When Tessa reluctantly revealed that Sharon had also been involved, Mariah told her mom off. Since then, Sharon has reached out, but Mariah refuses to make up with her mother. The Inquisitr‘s Y&R spoilers reveal that next week, Mariah tells her GC Buzz viewers that they are her family now, which must be a punch in the gut for Sharon.

Obviously, Mariah is not happy being estranged from Sharon. Plus, Mariah told Kyle (Michael Mealor) she’s afraid she’ll never find love again if not for Tessa. Fear is not a reason to stay in a relationship with a person Mariah cannot trust. Perhaps, with Noah’s holiday return to Genoa City, he will be able to provide a listening ear for Mariah, and she will figure things out and move on.