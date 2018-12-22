Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams ‘Sword Fight’ With Tongues On Lakers’ Kiss Cam

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams went from being spectators at the Lakers’ game on Friday night to being the talk of the town after the duo’s faces popped up on the kiss cam.

According to People Magazine, the 28-year-old Modern Family actress shared several video clips of their time at the Lakers game on her Instagram story with her 6.1 million followers.

“We were just on the kiss cam at the Laker’s game,” she said during one of her many Instagram Story video clips.

Adams, sitting beside her, added, “Yeah, it was hot.”

Hyland continued to explain the only thing she and her 34-year-old Bachelor In Paradise boyfriend could think to do was to engage in a hot and heavy sword fight with their tongues.

Adams demonstrated what Sarah was talking about by sticking his tongue out and wiggling it around. His demonstration sent his girlfriend into a fit of laughter.

The Laker’s “Laker’s Scene” Instagram account did share a photo of Hyland and Adams caught on the kiss cam with their 440,000 followers, which has since accumulated over 2,000 likes.

Unfortunately for Hyland, many of those commenting on the Instagram picture took issue with her hair, stating it was something that looked like it had been plucked out of the 80’s.

“Was this picture taken in the 80s? Why she look like that?” one individual commented.

“What’s going on with her hair,” a second chimed in following the comment with a surprised emoticon.

Sarah had her brown locks up high in afro-style curls. She also donned huge hoop earrings and large, round glasses. A quick scroll of her own Instagram profile reveals the actress’ penchant for a wide range of hairstyles, including everything from curls to waves to long, straight locks.

The Bachelorette alum Dean Unglert also took to his own Instagram Story to joke about how far away he was sitting from his friends Hyland and Adams during the game.

“Wells, wells, hey man, how are you, how’s the game?” Unglert exclaimed in his own Instagram Story video clip.

“Love bumping into my friends at the big game,” Dean penned as a caption in the clip that both Hyland and Adams shared on their own Instagram Stories.

Hyland has had a rough go as of late, after having to have a second kidney transplant just last year as her previous transplant from 2012 failed. Speaking to People Magazine, Hyland admits her boyfriend was incredibly supportive during the entire procedure.

As those who follow the couple on social media know, they are very much in love, as Adams loves to shower Hyland with flirty affection.

“He’s seen me at my worst. He was there through all of that. I think that’s why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that,” the actress explained to People as she opened up about their relationship.